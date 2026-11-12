Racing Bulls Keep Lawson and Lindblad for 2027 as Red Bull Finally Chooses Stability

Racing Bulls have confirmed Liam Lawson and as their Formula 1 driver line-up for 2027, ending months of uncertainty and delivering something increasingly rare in Red Bull's driver development programme: stability. For Lawson, discarded by Red Bull Racing after just two Grands Prix in 2025, the announcement represents another remarkable chapter in his recovery. For rookie Lindblad, it is a deserved opportunity to build on an encouraging debut season.

The decision comes with Racing Bulls enjoying their strongest championship campaign in two decades. The Faenza-based team sits fifth in the Constructors' Championship with 114 points, 45 ahead of Alpine, and is closing in on its highest-ever championship finish. With both drivers contributing to seven double-points finishes, including a remarkable run of four consecutive races earlier this season, keeping the partnership intact makes sporting sense.

Lawson's Redemption Exposes Red Bull's Impatience

Few drivers understand the brutal nature of Red Bull's driver programme better than Liam Lawson. Promoted to partner Max Verstappen at the beginning of 2025, the New Zealander was demoted after just two races, replaced by Yuki Tsunoda before the Japanese grand prix. Red Bull argued that the decision was necessary to protect his development, although two race weekends hardly constituted an exhaustive assessment of his abilities.

Twenty months later, Lawson has answered his critics where it matters most: on the circuit. The 24-year-old sits ninth in the Drivers' Championship with 89 points, including 14 earned during a three-race return to Red Bull Racing as a substitute for the injured Isack Hadjar. His remaining 75 points account for almost two-thirds of Racing Bulls' Constructors' Championship total.

His performance at the São Paulo Grand Prix provided another reminder of his capabilities. After qualifying fifth and moving up to third on the starting grid following penalties, Lawson overtook Lando Norris for second on the opening lap before eventually finishing seventh. He could not maintain the pace of the frontrunners, but his racecraft and determination were evident, particularly during his late battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lawson has not suddenly become another Verstappen, nor has his impressive season proved that he was ready to lead Red Bull in 2025. What it has demonstrated is that two difficult weekends were an extraordinarily small sample on which to make such a consequential decision.

Lindblad's Rookie Season Deserves Recognition

While Lawson has supplied the experience and consistency, Lindblad has delivered the promise that Red Bull expects from its junior drivers. The 19-year-old Briton has scored 38 championship points and finished in the points in 11 Grands Prix, establishing himself as a credible Formula 1 competitor during his first season.

The difference between the teammates remains significant. Lawson has accumulated 75 points for Racing Bulls compared with Lindblad's 38, although the comparison must account for Lawson's greater experience and the three races he spent at the senior Red Bull team. Lindblad has also demonstrated encouraging qualifying speed, making their partnership more competitive than the points difference alone suggests.

Importantly, Racing Bulls have resisted the temptation to judge their rookie solely against a more experienced teammate. Lindblad has made mistakes, as virtually every newcomer does, but he has also shown enough speed, composure and racecraft to justify a second season. That is precisely how a development programme should operate.

Racing Bulls Target a Historic Championship Finish

The significance of the announcement extends beyond the drivers themselves. Racing Bulls are on course to achieve something that has eluded the Faenza operation since Red Bull acquired Minardi and relaunched the team as Toro Rosso in 2006: a top-five finish in the Constructors' Championship.

Despite producing two of Formula 1's most memorable Italian Grand Prix victories, Sebastian Vettel's sensational triumph at Monza in 2008 and Pierre Gasly's equally remarkable success in 2020, the team's highest championship position remains sixth. That result was achieved in 2008, 2019, 2021 and 2025, under three different team identities.

With 114 points already secured and Alpine trailing by 45, Racing Bulls have an excellent opportunity to improve that record. Seven double-points finishes underline the consistency behind their campaign, while their competitiveness against better-established midfield rivals suggests the progress is more than an occasional fortunate result.

Team Principal Alan Permane believes retaining the current partnership provides the strongest foundation for further progress.

"We're delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027," Permane said. "Both have demonstrated their ability and potential throughout the season, and we've seen the progress they've made, both individually and as a pairing."

Red Bull Finally Resists the Temptation to Shuffle Drivers

The decision also leaves another Red Bull junior, Nikola Tsolov, waiting for his opportunity. The Bulgarian Formula 2 talent had been linked with a Racing Bulls seat for 2027, potentially at Lawson's expense, despite the New Zealander's strong performances throughout the championship.

That speculation exposed a familiar contradiction within Red Bull's driver philosophy. Racing Bulls exists partly to develop young talent, yet constantly replacing drivers risks undermining the very development it is supposed to encourage. Daniil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly and Lawson have all experienced the consequences of Red Bull's willingness to make rapid changes when expectations are not immediately met.

Permane recently acknowledged that some previous decisions might have been made too quickly. Retaining both drivers suggests that lesson is finally influencing the organisation's thinking, even if the notoriously unpredictable Red Bull driver market makes long-term certainty difficult to guarantee.

Stability Is Sensible, but Results Must Still Come First

There is a compelling sporting argument for maintaining the Lawson-Lindblad partnership. Lawson has established himself as a dependable points scorer with the speed to challenge stronger machinery on the right weekend, while Lindblad offers significant potential for further improvement. Together, they provide Racing Bulls with something valuable: a competitive benchmark and a young driver capable of developing alongside it.

Nevertheless, contract continuity alone will not make Racing Bulls a stronger team in 2027. Maintaining fifth place, let alone challenging the established frontrunners, will demand continued technical progress, effective development and consistently sharp race execution.

For Lawson, the new deal represents vindication after one of Formula 1's harshest recent demotions. For Lindblad, it offers the chance to turn an encouraging rookie season into sustained performance. And for Red Bull, it may signal the overdue recognition that developing talented drivers sometimes requires something more sophisticated than replacing them.

For once, Red Bull has chosen to reward performance rather than gamble on another driver change. Now Racing Bulls must prove that keeping its drivers is only the beginning of its ambitions.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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