Event: Brazilian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry 20.7°C

Tarmac: dry 47.6°C

Humidity : 59%

Wind : 3.6 km/h S

Max Verstappen won his 52nd F1 race at the 2023 Brazilian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole and won on Interlagos for the second time. It was his 16th win of the season, which is a new all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 110th race win today.

Classification 2023 Brazilian F1 GP

Fastest lap 1:12.486 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 #4 lap 61 @214.005 km/h

