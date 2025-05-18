Event:

Weather: dry 25.1°C

Tarmac: dry 44.5°C

Humidity: 50%

Wind: 5.4 m/s South

Max Verstappen won his 65th F1 race at the 2025 Emilia Romagna F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on the Imola circuit for the fourth time in a row. It was his 2nd win of the season and the 124th win for the Red Bull Racing team that started their 400th Formula 1 Grand Prix today.

Verstappen Dazzles at Imola with Audacious Lap 1 Masterclass

Dutchman snatches stunning win from Piastri, as Norris and Hamilton shine

Imola Ignites: Verstappen’s Turn 2 Brilliance Steals the Show

The 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix delivered fireworks from the moment the lights went out—literally. Max Verstappen, starting P2 on the grid, pulled off what will be remembered as one of the season’s defining overtakes: an audacious late-braking move on polesitter Oscar Piastri into Turn 2 that left fans breathless and Piastri shaking his head in disbelief.

With the Dutchman squeezing his Red Bull around the outside and making it stick, the momentum of the race shifted within seconds. As Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner later put it, “It was win it or bin it—and Max nailed it.”

McLaren’s Mixed Bag: Norris Charges, Piastri Stagnates

McLaren entered the weekend as favourites, but it was a tale of two drivers by the chequered flag. Piastri, who had claimed a commanding pole position on Saturday, struggled to convert his qualifying heroics into a race win. After being mugged by Verstappen at the start, the Aussie fell into tyre management woes and strategic missteps that ultimately relegated him to P3.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, delivered another clinical performance. After dispatching his team mate with a bold move late in the race, the Briton pushed hard to challenge Verstappen but simply ran out of laps. He took a hard-earned P2 and moved to within 13 points of Piastri in the championship standings. “Max was just a bit too good today,” Norris admitted. “But we’ll take this and keep fighting.”

Hamilton Leads Ferrari Revival

From P12 to P4—Lewis Hamilton gave the Tifosi something to cheer about. On a weekend when Ferrari looked flat in qualifying, the seven-time champ delivered a vintage Sunday performance, cutting through the field with precision and patience.

Aiding Ferrari’s cause was teammate Charles Leclerc, who managed to salvage P6 after a contentious late-race moment with Alex Albon. The Monegasque was ordered to hand fifth place back to the Williams driver after the stewards took issue with his earlier defence. “What did I do wrong?” Leclerc asked over the radio. A question that might echo through Maranello this week.

Alex Albon’s Imola Masterclass

One of the standout drives of the day came from Alex Albon. The Williams driver has been punching well above his weight all season, and at Imola, he added a glorious fifth-place finish to his growing highlight reel. Albon ran long on his first stint, benefitted from a well-timed Safety Car, and went wheel-to-wheel with Ferrari and Mercedes with no fear. His 40-point haul so far this season keeps him in eighth in the standings—miles ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who retired on Sunday.

Chaos, Carnage & Strategy Shake-ups

Behind the frontrunners, the race delivered a healthy dose of drama. Kimi Antonelli’s home Grand Prix ended in heartbreak as he was forced to retire with a mechanical issue, joining Ocon as the only other DNF. Before that, the young Italian had been fighting valiantly in the midfield.

The VSC and a later full Safety Car caused chaos in pit strategy, as some opted to stay out while others dove in for fresh rubber. Verstappen and Norris made the most of the timing, while Piastri, stuck on older tyres, paid the price.

Meanwhile, George Russell had a frustrating afternoon. Starting from P3 on a used set of mediums, his early stop backfired and he ended the race seventh. Sainz, Hadjar, and Tsunoda rounded out the points in what was a bruising, brain-burning race for strategists across the pit wall.

Championship Shake-up

The result means Piastri retains the championship lead—but only just. Norris is 13 points behind, with Verstappen breathing down both their necks just nine points off the top. With Monaco up next, qualifying will be king—but if Imola taught us anything, it’s that Max Verstappen isn’t waiting for Sundays to write the story of 2025.

Next Stop: Monaco

From the rollercoaster of Imola to the tightrope of Monte-Carlo, the F1 circus heads to the streets of the Principality next. Who will master the walls, the glitz, and the grid penalties? Join us next week to find out.

Forza F1 fans, this season’s just getting spicy. 🔥

Classification 2025 E. Romagna F1 GP

Fastest lap 1:17.988 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB21 Car #1 in lap 58 @226.604 km/h

The quickest sector times during the grand prix were:

Sector 1: 24.534 sec by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari SF-25)

Sector 2: 26.965 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB21)

Sector 3: 26.070 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB21)

2025 E. Romagna F1 GP Results

