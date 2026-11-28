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Russell Ends Antonelli's Qatar Streak With Stunning Pole

George Russell claimed pole position for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix with a 1:21.695, beating Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds after the newly crowned World Champion had dominated all three practice sessions. The Briton topped Q1, Q2 and Q3 to secure his sixth Grand Prix pole of the season, with Lando Norris qualifying third for McLaren ahead of Oscar Piastri. Isack Hadjar delivered an impressive fifth place for Red Bull, beating Max Verstappen by just 0.041 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Russell, who had spent the weekend chasing Antonelli before finding his best form when it mattered. Just seven days after a late crash destroyed his victory challenge in Las Vegas, the Mercedes driver produced one of his strongest qualifying performances of the season, setting a Q3 benchmark that nobody could beat.

Antonelli, meanwhile, was left frustrated after struggling to match his team-mate through the middle sector and questioning Mercedes' decision to send him out first for the final runs. Behind the Silver Arrows, McLaren recovered from a disappointing FP3 to lock out the second row, while Hadjar continued his impressive weekend by outqualifying Verstappen.

Russell Signals His Intent as Williams Exit Q1

Qualifying began with track temperatures around 26.5°C, considerably cooler than during final practice. The improving surface offered the prospect of faster lap times, although tyre preparation and graining remained concerns on Pirelli's soft C3 compound. Under the revised 2026 format, six of the 22 drivers would be eliminated in each of the opening two segments.

Verstappen initially established the benchmark with a 1:22.833, edging Hadjar by just 0.025 seconds. It was an encouraging start for Red Bull after the handling problems that had troubled both drivers throughout practice, particularly through Lusail's long, sweeping corners. Mercedes soon responded, although not in the order most had expected.

Russell beat Antonelli by 0.151 seconds on their opening attempts, benefiting from a slipstream along the main straight but also demonstrating the confidence he had struggled to match during practice. Having finished second to Antonelli in every session beforehand, the Briton had finally found a way to turn the tables.

McLaren settled into fifth and sixth, while Racing Bulls continued its impressive weekend. Rookie initially placed ahead of both Ferraris, reinforcing the team's ambition of reaching Q3 with both drivers. Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Racing Bulls all progressed without needing another fresh set of soft tyres, preserving valuable rubber for the remaining sessions.

The battle at the back was considerably tighter. Franco Colapinto survived in 16th after a late improvement from Rafael Câmara pushed him towards elimination, while Liam Lawson also scraped through despite dropping down the order on used tyres.

Williams endured the biggest disappointment. Carlos Sainz qualified 17th, with Alex Albon immediately behind in 18th, a sharp reversal for Sainz after his podium finish in Qatar just 12 months earlier. Lusail's sustained high-speed corners exposed the Williams' weaknesses, leaving both drivers unable to match the pace required to progress.

Fernando Alonso was eliminated in 19th after missing FP1 through illness, ahead of Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll. Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez completed the final row for Cadillac, with Pérez also carrying a five-place grid penalty from Las Vegas.

Hadjar Challenges Mercedes as Q2 Tightens the Field

Russell strengthened his position in Q2 with a 1:22.079, but Mercedes faced an unexpected challenger as Hadjar delivered one of the most impressive laps of the evening. The Frenchman moved into second, just 0.265 seconds behind Russell and 0.029 seconds ahead of Antonelli, with Verstappen fourth.

Red Bull's improvement was particularly notable after its difficult practice sessions. Verstappen reported that the car felt transformed, suggesting the team had addressed much of the understeer that had undermined his performance through Lusail's longer corners. Hadjar's pace reinforced that progress, although Russell retained the outright advantage.

Behind the leading four, McLaren remained competitive, while Ferrari and Racing Bulls secured the remaining places in Q3. All five teams eventually succeeded in getting both cars through, leaving Haas, Alpine and Audi to fight over the final positions.

Alpine was compromised by its tyre allocation. Managing director Steve Nielsen confirmed that the team had been forced to use two fresh sets of soft tyres in Q1, leaving its drivers with less favourable options for Q2. Neither Pierre Gasly nor Colapinto could overcome that disadvantage, eventually qualifying 12th and 14th respectively.

Oliver Bearman came closest to breaking into the final segment, finishing 11th for Haas at a circuit the team had expected to expose its car's weaknesses. Gabriel Bortoleto qualified 13th for Audi, ahead of Colapinto, Câmara and Nico Hülkenberg, who finished 15th and 16th respectively. The stewards also noted an impeding incident involving Bortoleto and Câmara at Turn 16, confirming that it would be investigated after the session.

Lawson survived in tenth alongside Lindblad, ensuring Racing Bulls achieved its target of getting both drivers into Q3.

Russell Delivers When It Matters as Antonelli Questions Mercedes

The battle for pole had developed into a fascinating reversal of the form seen throughout practice. Antonelli had topped all three sessions, culminating in a 1:22.400 during FP3, yet Russell had now beaten him in both qualifying segments. The Briton appeared increasingly comfortable as the circuit evolved, while Antonelli struggled to reproduce the precision that had made him so formidable earlier in the weekend.

The opening Q3 runs immediately demonstrated how closely matched the fight behind Mercedes had become. Verstappen initially recorded a 1:22.399, but Hadjar beat his team-mate by 0.042 seconds. Piastri then edged ahead of both Red Bulls before Norris moved to provisional pole, with the order changing rapidly as drivers completed their flying laps.

Antonelli responded, only for Russell to produce an outstanding 1:21.695 and take first place by 0.175 seconds. The lap was 0.705 seconds quicker than Antonelli's FP3 benchmark, illustrating how much performance had become available under qualifying conditions.

Behind the Mercedes pair, Norris led Piastri by just 0.037 seconds, with Hadjar another 0.028 seconds behind the Australian. Verstappen remained close to his team-mate, but the gap to Russell was substantial.

The final runs offered Antonelli one last opportunity to recover the advantage he had enjoyed throughout practice. However, the Italian was unhappy with Mercedes' decision to send him onto the circuit first, believing he would have benefited from running later.

"Why did you send me first?" he questioned over the radio, frustrated that he would effectively be clearing the air for the cars behind rather than potentially benefiting from a slipstream himself.

Russell concentrated on defending his provisional pole. He was quickest through the opening sector and continued finding time in the middle part of the lap, although he ultimately failed to improve on his original benchmark. It made no difference, because Antonelli's final attempt reduced the deficit to 0.128 seconds without threatening the Briton's position.

Russell had secured pole with a lap that was already good enough on his first Q3 attempt, completing a qualifying performance in which he topped every segment.

"The car has been absolutely brilliant this weekend, but in all sessions I was just behind Kimi," Russell admitted afterwards. "Come Q1 I had a really good feeling with the car. It's good to be back on pole, it's been awhile."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was equally impressed, pointing out that Russell had delivered when the pressure increased.

"[Russell] nailed it, every single qualifying segment he was P1," Wolff said.

Antonelli acknowledged his team-mate's performance but admitted that his own difficulties had extended beyond the final-run decision.

"He did an incredible job," the Italian said. "On my side, I struggled a lot in sector two today, just couldn't get the sequence together."

He nevertheless wanted Mercedes to review its strategy, having preferred to leave the pits later for his final attempt. Wolff explained that the team had prioritised avoiding traffic and ensuring Antonelli would cross the line in time to complete his lap.

It was a decision intended to minimise risk, but it left the newly crowned World Champion disappointed after arriving in qualifying with every indication that he could take his eighth official Grand Prix pole of the season.

Instead, Russell claimed his sixth, reducing the gap between the Mercedes drivers in the season's pole-position standings. Having crashed out of contention in Las Vegas, the Briton had delivered an emphatic response at the penultimate Grand Prix weekend.

McLaren Recover as Hadjar Beats Verstappen

While Mercedes settled the battle for pole, McLaren produced a strong recovery from its disappointing final practice session.

Norris secured third place, with Piastri fourth just 0.070 seconds behind his team-mate. It was a considerably stronger result than FP3 had suggested, although both drivers remained some distance behind the Silver Arrows.

"I feel like we did a good job today as a team, P3, P4," Norris said afterwards. "These guys were just too fast... They have been in another category compared to us."

The result places McLaren in an excellent position to capitalise on any mistakes from the Mercedes drivers, particularly at a circuit where qualifying position is important and overtaking can prove difficult.

Hadjar produced arguably the most impressive performance outside the Mercedes garage. The Frenchman finished fifth, only 0.046 seconds behind Piastri and 0.041 seconds ahead of Verstappen, converting his strong practice form into a result that placed him ahead of his four-time World Champion team-mate.

For Red Bull, fifth and sixth represented a competitive recovery from Friday's handling difficulties, but the team remained some distance behind Mercedes. Verstappen appeared considerably happier with his car during qualifying, yet Hadjar still managed to find the extra fraction of a second required to win their intra-team battle.

Ferrari remained out of contention for pole, with Leclerc qualifying seventh and Hamilton ninth. The pair were separated by Lindblad, who secured an impressive eighth place for Racing Bulls.

The rookie finished just 0.077 seconds behind Leclerc and 0.076 seconds ahead of Hamilton, another encouraging performance after his disappointing retirement in Las Vegas. Lawson completed the top ten, finishing only 0.026 seconds behind the seven-time World Champion.

The final order highlighted the extraordinary closeness of the midfield battle. While Mercedes had established a substantial advantage at the front, just a few hundredths separated several team-mates and rivals behind.

Russell's Sixth Pole Sets Up Mercedes Front-Row Battle

Russell's sixth pole of 2026 gives Mercedes an ideal starting point for Sunday's Grand Prix, with both cars occupying the front row and McLaren immediately behind. However, qualifying has added an intriguing new dimension to what had initially appeared to be Antonelli's weekend.

The newly crowned World Champion dominated all three practice sessions, only for Russell to reverse the order when the pressure increased. The Briton now has track position and momentum, while Antonelli will start alongside him with an obvious point to prove.

That internal battle could prove decisive at Lusail. Pirelli has restricted every tyre set to a maximum of 27 laps because of the exceptional loads generated through the circuit's high-speed corners, guaranteeing at least two pit stops. With teams expected to adopt similar compound sequences, track position and tyre management could become crucial factors.

Norris and Piastri are positioned to exploit any mistakes from the Mercedes pair, while Hadjar and Verstappen will attempt to bring Red Bull into the fight from the third row.

For Russell, the challenge is no longer finding the pace to beat Antonelli. He has demonstrated that he can do precisely that, securing his sixth pole of the season just one week after his Las Vegas disappointment.

The more difficult task awaits on Sunday, when both Mercedes drivers will have the same opportunity to win and neither will want to surrender it.

Antonelli may have controlled the weekend until qualifying, but Russell has taken the advantage that matters most. With the World Champion alongside him on the front row, the battle for victory now begins with two Mercedes drivers who have both demonstrated they possess the pace to win.

Qualifying Times 2026 Qatar F1 GP

2025 comparison: Oscar Piastri scored pole position in last years qualifying with a 1:19.387 in the McLaren MCL40. PIaistri's lap time was 2.308 sec. quicker!

Quickest sector times:

Sector 1: 30.256 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17).

30.256 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17). Sector 2: 27.704 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB22).

27.704 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB22). Sector 3: 24.209 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17).

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What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Qatar Grand Prix Doha · round 22 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 32% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 18% to win 3 Lando Norris McLaren · #1 11% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 17 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 32% 73% 100% P1 in the championship · 3 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18% 53% 100% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lando Norris McLaren 11% 37% 98% P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9.3% 31% 96% P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8.4% 28% 95% P6 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 6 George Russell Mercedes 7.5% 25% 93% P5 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.5% 13% 78% P7 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.3% 8.0% 60% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.6% 6.1% 50% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1.1% 3.8% 33% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.7% 2.8% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.6% 2.1% 20% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.6% 2.4% 21% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 14 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.6% 1.7% 14% P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.5% 2.0% 19% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.5% 2.2% 19% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 1.6% 14% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.7% 16% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 19 Alex Albon Williams 0.4% 1.7% 15% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 20 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.3% 1.3% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.3% 1.2% 12% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.1% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 51 pts 2 An Sionnach 49 pts P The Predictor model 48 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 33 pts 6 ipeluri 29 pts 7 Casparovic 27 pts 8 Demireins 12 pts 9 yhee 10 pts 10 Juandiez 10 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Bugs 6 pts 15 Raceworks Media 6 pts 16 Buzzjohn 6 pts 17 Rahmi Can 6 pts 18 Killabee 6 pts 19 Carlo 6 pts 20 MKL 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 14 /21 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 80 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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