Despite attacks on Saudi airports and oil sites, Alex Wurz says Qiddiya is still being built for a 2028 race, while Rwanda's F1 circuit remains a long-term project.

Saudi Arabia is pressing ahead with construction of its spectacular new Formula 1 circuit at Qiddiya, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict and the cancellation of this year's Saudi GP at Jeddah.

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz, whose company is involved in the project, told Speed Week: "Construction in Qiddiya continues despite the uncertain situation caused by the Middle East conflict."

"Some European construction supervisors have been recalled, but work is still underway."

Saudi Arabia has been particularly affected by the regional conflict, with attacks on airports and oil infrastructure continuing despite diplomatic efforts to contain the fighting.

Riyadh's international airport was struck in October, while an Aramco facility was also targeted.

But Wurz insists the ambitious Qiddiya development, around 20 kilometres south of Riyadh, remains on course.

"The Saudis are pushing ahead with the new sports and entertainment centre," he said.

"The first Grand Prix is likely to take place there in 2028. The theme parks are already complete and operational."

His comments come as F1 faces a reported Tuesday deadline to decide whether the final two races of 2026 in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead.

Rwanda circuit timeline

Wurz's company is also involved in the new African GP project in Rwanda.

"Everything is on schedule," he said.

"We've been working on this as advisers to the government since 2022."

However, he cautioned that the proposed circuit, 40 kilometres south of Kigali, remains a long-term project, even if the deal with Formula 1 is signed.

"The completion date is still to be confirmed - it will likely be between 2030 and 2032," Wurz explained.

"The first groundworks will begin in early 2027."

But Wurz stressed that the project is about more than simply building a race circuit, with Formula 1 forming part of a much wider development.

"A Grand Prix is not scheduled to take place until everything in the surrounding area is complete - hotels, leisure facilities, residential estates, educational institutions," Wurz said.

"The new airport there will be the first to be completed."

Saudi and Rwanda: key facts Qiddiya About 20 km south of Riyadh Saudi debut First Grand Prix there likely in 2028 Risk Riyadh airport struck in October, Aramco facility targeted Rwanda Circuit 40 km south of Kigali Rwanda timeline Groundworks in early 2027, completion likely 2030 to 2032 F1 deadline Reported Tuesday decision on Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Related: Saudi Arabia's Bold F1 Track Plans Unfold Amid War Turmoil

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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