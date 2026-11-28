Qatar's race chief says moving the Grand Prix was never on the table despite Middle East tensions. Evacuation briefings for drivers were routine, he insists.

Qatar GP organisers insist the country is safe despite continuing Middle East tensions, revealing that relocating or cancelling this weekend's Formula 1 race was never seriously considered.

As the race weekend kicked off without incident, Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation president Abdul Rahman Al Mannai insisted that international perceptions of the security situation remain very different from reality.

"I think for us living here, we know the real situation," he said.

"We know the environment. I think it was a little bit challenging for people who are outside to see the reality."

The event is taking place despite regional hostilities that have already disrupted several major motorsport events, including the cancellation of Saudi Arabia's F1 round and Qatar's World Endurance Championship race.

Al Mannai insisted the government had maintained a secure environment throughout.

"Qatar has been safe for a much longer time since this conflict started. As you know, Qatar is a mediator. We trust our government agencies. They've done a fantastic job."

When asked whether organisers had considered moving the race elsewhere, as Bahrain did with the arrangement with Malaysia, he replied: "To be honest, no. We never thought of it this way."

"We never stopped our plans for MotoGP or for Formula 1, even when the war started."

Sainz and the evacuation briefing

However, Williams driver Carlos Sainz revealed earlier in the weekend that drivers had been briefed on emergency evacuation procedures, surprising journalists who said they had received no equivalent instructions.

Al Mannai played down the significance of those plans, insisting they were standard precautions.

"The resources are there in case they're needed," he said.

"Anything related to emergencies, we have full procedures for every single building to make sure that people are safe. Safety is our top priority every year."

He admitted that persuading people outside Qatar to accept those assurances had been difficult.

"We believe the most challenging part was the media. We wanted to make sure that the right message, the right image goes out," he said.

Qatar GP security snapshot Organiser Abdul Rahman Al Mannai Relocation Never considered Already cancelled Saudi Arabia F1 round and Qatar WEC race Drivers briefed Emergency evacuation procedures Official view Standard precautions

Related: Middle East fears leave Qatar paddock with absences

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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