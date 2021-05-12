Pundit doubts Hamilton can learn much from Verstappen

May 12 - Robert Doornbos doubts Lewis Hamilton learned much about his 2021 title rival simply by driving behind Max Verstappen in Barcelona.

Before winning the race, Hamilton spent considerable time behind the Red Bull last Sunday and said afterwards: "I learned a lot about Max today - perhaps more than all the other races put together.

"Obviously I was following relatively closely and I learned a lot about his car and how he uses it. So it was a good race in that respect," said the Mercedes driver.

Doornbos, a former Red Bull driver, said he found Hamilton's comments "crazy".

"He would be able to see the lines he takes, that he uses more kerbs. You might be able to see how Max gets on the gas and that he has good traction," he told Ziggo Sport.

"But you can't really learn much else from it," the Dutchman insisted.

"It's also a bit of a mind trick, like 'I've got you now'," Doornbos insisted.

