Promoter hits back at Monaco race cancellation rumours

Jan.19 - Monaco has moved quickly to scotch rumours its fabled grand prix will once again disappear from the Formula 1 calendar for a second consecutive year.

There are reports that street circuits like the ones in Monte Carlo, Baku and Montreal will again fall victim to the coronavirus restrictions.

But race promoter Automobile Club de Monaco hit back at the rumours, insisting in a statement: "Despite the latest rumours circulating on certain websites and social media, the (club) can confirm that the Monaco Grand Prix will take place from May 20-23.

"The ACM also confirms the Grand Prix Monaco Historique and the Monaco ePrix," the statement added.

Formula 1 is also pushing back at the speculation about additional changes to the 2021 calendar, after Melbourne was postponed and Shanghai was replaced by Imola.

"We have set out the details of the revised 2021 calendar and there are no other changes," said a spokesman, calling the spate of media reports "completely wrong".

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi is hopeful the forthcoming season will go ahead.

"As the vaccines get rolled out, hopefully the situation will start to improve," said the Canadian. "Looking purely at the racing, F1 has put together a terrific calendar and I'm excited to get going with it."

Check out more items on this website about: