Promoter: 30,000 could attend Russia GP in 2020

Aug.13 - About 30,000 spectators could attend Sochi's Russian Grand Prix in September.

That is the claim of race promoter Rosgonki's boss Alexey Titov, who said tickets are about to go on sale.

Russia could therefore become the first GP attended by fans amid the pandemic.

"For three months we have not been engaged in sales at all, but now they are slowly resuming," Titov was quoted by Sport-Express, citing Motorsport Russia.





"It is probably premature to talk now about the number of tickets, but from the point of view of general restrictions, at the moment the figure is 50 percent of the total capacity of the Olympic Park," said Titov.

"It will mean the maximum number of fans will be no more than 30-32,000, but this is being discussed and will be agreed jointly with (Russian federal agency) Rospotrebnadzor."

