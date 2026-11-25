The 2026 Qatar Grand Prix will be the 22nd and penultimate round of the F1 World Championship season.

After months of uncertainty due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Qatar round is expected to go ahead normally. Formula 1 had prepared Imola as a contingency venue in case the Gulf races could not proceed, but in early November, the commercial rights holder reportedly informed the Italian circuit that its services would not be required.

2026 Qatar GP Facts & Figures

The 2026 edition will be the fifth Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1 history. The race was not part of the 2022 season due to the FIFA World Cup being celebrated in the country, but it returned successfully in 2023.

The event will be run as a night race, starting at 19:00 local time.

In 2023, Max Verstappen won his third F1 title during Saturday's Sprint race.

That race saw mandated stints for the tyres, as Pirelli had safety concerns about the compounds. Also, Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crashed at the start of Sunday's race, with Hamilton retiring due to damage.

The limited stints for tyres were mandatory again in the 2025 race, forcing every car to a two-stop race. Drivers were not allowed to run longer than 25 laps on each set, which forced them to pit twice during the 57-lap event.

Who Holds the Record for Most Qatar GP Wins?

Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 race for Mercedes, while Max Verstappen has won the last three editions. Verstappen's 2025 win was a dramatic one, as an early Safety Car prompted the entire field to pit, with only one other stop pending. The Safety Car came out exactly on Lap 7.

With 50 laps remaining, those who pitted had a simple route: two 25-lap stints to finish the race.

However, the McLarens stayed out, and Verstappen took the lead late in the race to win comfortably. It pushed the three-way title fight between Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri until the final race, with Norris eventually winning the championship.

Norris crucially overtook Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli for fourth place in Qatar, earning two more points which proved essential heading into the final race.

Lusail International Circuit

The Lusail International Circuit debuted in Formula 1 with a normal race in 2021, but with significant implications in the title fight, just like 2025. It was expected that the circuit would not return to F1, as there were plans to build a new venue for the Grand Prix from 2023 onward. However, it will host the Qatar GP for the fifth time.

The track is a 5.419 km long circuit with 16 corners and a 1.068 km main straight. Apart from hosting Grand Prix motorcycle racing events since 2004, the Losail International Circuit has also hosted the Superbike World Championship, the FIA WTCC (current TCR World Tour) and other series like the GP2 Asia.

The MotoGP events have been at night since 2008.

Turn 1 will be the main, and possibly the only, overtaking zone at the venue, with the only Overtake Mode zone positioned on the main straight.

There will be four Straight Mode zones throughout the track.

The event will be run to 308.611 kilometers (57 laps).

Lando Norris set the Fastest Lap in Qatar during the 2024 race with a 1:22.384.

What Tyres and Weather Will Shape the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix?

Pirelli's dry tyres for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix will be the C1 as P Zero White Hard, C2 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C3 as P Zero Red Soft. These tyres are Pirelli's hardest compounds.

Keyword: number of laps, again

As in 2023 and 2025, Pirelli has again introduced mandated stints for tyres, which might create a race without surprises.

"To prevent tyres from being used beyond their intended life, managing degradation while placing excessive fatigue on the structure, Pirelli has introduced, in agreement with the FIA, a maximum stint length of 27 laps for each set. As a result, the race will inevitably be a minimum two-stop event for all drivers.

"The maximum lap limit has been increased compared to last year because the 2026 tyres feature a further reinforced construction and the cars generate lower levels of aerodynamic load than their 2025 predecessors.

"The introduction of this restriction, as an alternative to other measures such as increasing minimum starting pressures, will allow drivers to push harder during their stints, reducing the need for pace management.

"The absence of the Sprint format, which was in place last year, will also make life easier for the teams, both in managing the remaining mileage available on each tyre set and in fine-tuning their cars during free practice."

Friday, Nov 27th - FP1 & FP2

Conditions: Mainly clear

Max. temperature: 21°C

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, Nov 28th - FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions: Clear

Max. temperature: 20°C

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, Nov 29th - Race

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Max. temperature: 20°C

Chance of rain: 0%

Who are the Favourites for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix podium?

The favourites for the 2026 Qatar GP podium are F1's most recent Grand Prix winners: Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Verstappen and Red Bull have won four of the last six races and the last three in Qatar in a row, which would probably make them a safe pick for the top step this weekend. Can Ferrari return to good form after struggling in Las Vegas?

George Russell will also have something to prove after competing for the win in Las Vegas before a late crash left him only ninth. After a war of words with Verstappen, Russell should be eager to perform well and silence his critics.

The 'fight' for P2 in the Drivers' standings is seemingly only a fight for third place now, with Verstappen 37 points clear of third-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is P3 with 267 points, only three points ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, who are tied at 264 points. Russell and Norris have three wins each, but Russell is ahead due to having more second-place finishes.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Qatar Grand Prix Doha · round 22 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 32% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 18% to win 3 Lando Norris McLaren · #1 11% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 6 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 32% 73% 100% P1 in the championship · 3 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18% 53% 100% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lando Norris McLaren 11% 37% 98% P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9.3% 31% 96% P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8.4% 28% 95% P6 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 6 George Russell Mercedes 7.5% 25% 93% P5 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.5% 13% 78% P7 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.3% 8.0% 60% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.6% 6.1% 50% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1.1% 3.8% 33% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.7% 2.8% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.6% 2.1% 20% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.6% 2.4% 21% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 14 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.6% 1.7% 14% P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.5% 2.0% 19% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.5% 2.2% 19% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 1.6% 14% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.7% 16% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 19 Alex Albon Williams 0.4% 1.7% 15% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 20 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.3% 1.3% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.3% 1.2% 12% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.1% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 51 pts 2 An Sionnach 49 pts P The Predictor model 48 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 33 pts 6 ipeluri 29 pts 7 Casparovic 27 pts 8 Demireins 12 pts 9 yhee 10 pts 10 Juandiez 10 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Bugs 6 pts 15 Raceworks Media 6 pts 16 Buzzjohn 6 pts 17 Rahmi Can 6 pts 18 Killabee 6 pts 19 Carlo 6 pts 20 MKL 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 14 /21 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 80 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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