Previewing the 2026 Qatar GP: Event's Concerns, Pirelli's Limits and More
The 2026 Qatar Grand Prix will be the 22nd and penultimate round of the F1 World Championship season.
After months of uncertainty due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Qatar round is expected to go ahead normally. Formula 1 had prepared Imola as a contingency venue in case the Gulf races could not proceed, but in early November, the commercial rights holder reportedly informed the Italian circuit that its services would not be required.
2026 Qatar GP Facts & Figures
The 2026 edition will be the fifth Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1 history. The race was not part of the 2022 season due to the FIFA World Cup being celebrated in the country, but it returned successfully in 2023.
The event will be run as a night race, starting at 19:00 local time.
In 2023, Max Verstappen won his third F1 title during Saturday's Sprint race.
That race saw mandated stints for the tyres, as Pirelli had safety concerns about the compounds. Also, Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crashed at the start of Sunday's race, with Hamilton retiring due to damage.
The limited stints for tyres were mandatory again in the 2025 race, forcing every car to a two-stop race. Drivers were not allowed to run longer than 25 laps on each set, which forced them to pit twice during the 57-lap event.
Who Holds the Record for Most Qatar GP Wins?
Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 race for Mercedes, while Max Verstappen has won the last three editions. Verstappen's 2025 win was a dramatic one, as an early Safety Car prompted the entire field to pit, with only one other stop pending. The Safety Car came out exactly on Lap 7.
With 50 laps remaining, those who pitted had a simple route: two 25-lap stints to finish the race.
However, the McLarens stayed out, and Verstappen took the lead late in the race to win comfortably. It pushed the three-way title fight between Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri until the final race, with Norris eventually winning the championship.
Norris crucially overtook Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli for fourth place in Qatar, earning two more points which proved essential heading into the final race.
Lusail International Circuit
The Lusail International Circuit debuted in Formula 1 with a normal race in 2021, but with significant implications in the title fight, just like 2025. It was expected that the circuit would not return to F1, as there were plans to build a new venue for the Grand Prix from 2023 onward. However, it will host the Qatar GP for the fifth time.
The track is a 5.419 km long circuit with 16 corners and a 1.068 km main straight. Apart from hosting Grand Prix motorcycle racing events since 2004, the Losail International Circuit has also hosted the Superbike World Championship, the FIA WTCC (current TCR World Tour) and other series like the GP2 Asia.
The MotoGP events have been at night since 2008.
Turn 1 will be the main, and possibly the only, overtaking zone at the venue, with the only Overtake Mode zone positioned on the main straight.
There will be four Straight Mode zones throughout the track.
The event will be run to 308.611 kilometers (57 laps).
Lando Norris set the Fastest Lap in Qatar during the 2024 race with a 1:22.384.
What Tyres and Weather Will Shape the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix?
Pirelli's dry tyres for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix will be the C1 as P Zero White Hard, C2 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C3 as P Zero Red Soft. These tyres are Pirelli's hardest compounds.
Keyword: number of laps, again
As in 2023 and 2025, Pirelli has again introduced mandated stints for tyres, which might create a race without surprises.
"To prevent tyres from being used beyond their intended life, managing degradation while placing excessive fatigue on the structure, Pirelli has introduced, in agreement with the FIA, a maximum stint length of 27 laps for each set. As a result, the race will inevitably be a minimum two-stop event for all drivers.
"The maximum lap limit has been increased compared to last year because the 2026 tyres feature a further reinforced construction and the cars generate lower levels of aerodynamic load than their 2025 predecessors.
"The introduction of this restriction, as an alternative to other measures such as increasing minimum starting pressures, will allow drivers to push harder during their stints, reducing the need for pace management.
"The absence of the Sprint format, which was in place last year, will also make life easier for the teams, both in managing the remaining mileage available on each tyre set and in fine-tuning their cars during free practice."
Friday, Nov 27th - FP1 & FP2
Conditions: Mainly clear
Max. temperature: 21°C
Chance of rain: 0%
Saturday, Nov 28th - FP3 & Qualifying
Conditions: Clear
Max. temperature: 20°C
Chance of rain: 0%
Sunday, Nov 29th - Race
Conditions: Partly cloudy
Max. temperature: 20°C
Chance of rain: 0%
Who are the Favourites for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix podium?
The favourites for the 2026 Qatar GP podium are F1's most recent Grand Prix winners: Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
Verstappen and Red Bull have won four of the last six races and the last three in Qatar in a row, which would probably make them a safe pick for the top step this weekend. Can Ferrari return to good form after struggling in Las Vegas?
George Russell will also have something to prove after competing for the win in Las Vegas before a late crash left him only ninth. After a war of words with Verstappen, Russell should be eager to perform well and silence his critics.
The 'fight' for P2 in the Drivers' standings is seemingly only a fight for third place now, with Verstappen 37 points clear of third-placed Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton is P3 with 267 points, only three points ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, who are tied at 264 points. Russell and Norris have three wins each, but Russell is ahead due to having more second-place finishes.
What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?
The Predictor F1-Fansite data model
Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update.
Who's on the podium?
Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.
Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.
A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.
Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.
All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
|#
|Driver
|Win
|Podium
|Points
|Why
|1
|Kimi AntonelliMercedes
|32%
|73%
|100%
|P1 in the championship · 3 podiums in the last 5
|2
|Max VerstappenRed Bull
|18%
|53%
|100%
|P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5
|3
|Lando NorrisMcLaren
|11%
|37%
|98%
|P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5
|4
|Lewis HamiltonFerrari
|9.3%
|31%
|96%
|P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
|5
|Charles LeclercFerrari
|8.4%
|28%
|95%
|P6 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5
|6
|George RussellMercedes
|7.5%
|25%
|93%
|P5 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
|7
|Oscar PiastriMcLaren
|3.5%
|13%
|78%
|P7 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
|8
|Isack HadjarRed Bull
|2.3%
|8.0%
|60%
|P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
|9
|Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
|1.6%
|6.1%
|50%
|P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
|10
|Pierre GaslyAlpine
|1.1%
|3.8%
|33%
|P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
|11
|Nico HülkenbergAudi
|0.7%
|2.8%
|26%
|P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
|12
|Gabriel BortoletoAudi
|0.6%
|2.1%
|20%
|P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
|13
|Franco ColapintoAlpine
|0.6%
|2.4%
|21%
|P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
|14
|Rafael CâmaraHaas
|0.6%
|1.7%
|14%
|P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 2
|15
|Carlos SainzWilliams
|0.5%
|2.0%
|19%
|P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
|16
|Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
|0.5%
|2.2%
|19%
|P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
|17
|Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
|0.5%
|1.6%
|14%
|P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
|18
|Oliver BearmanHaas
|0.4%
|1.7%
|16%
|P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
|19
|Alex AlbonWilliams
|0.4%
|1.7%
|15%
|P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
|20
|Sergio PérezCadillac
|0.3%
|1.3%
|12%
|P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
|21
|Lance StrollAston Martin
|0.3%
|1.2%
|12%
|P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
|22
|Valtteri BottasCadillac
|0.3%
|1.1%
|11%
|P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.
Season standings · 2026
How the Predictor works
No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in.
Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens.
Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 6% of the time.