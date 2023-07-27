Press Conference Schedule 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix
THURSDAY, 27 JULY
Press Conference:
1430hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
1505hrs
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Alex Albon (Williams)
TV Pen:
1430hrs
Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
1505hrs
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
George Russell (Mercedes)
Logan Sargeant (Williams)
FRIDAY, 28 JULY
1500hrs Press Conference
1540hrs TV Pen
Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo)
Bruno Famin (Alpine)
Mike Krack (Aston Martin)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)
Post-Qualifying
Top three fastest drivers
SATURDAY, 29 JULY
Post-Sprint
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 30 JULY
Post-Race
First three finishing drivers
