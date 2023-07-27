Press Conference Schedule 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

27 July 2023 by    1 min read
THURSDAY, 27 JULY

Press Conference: 

1430hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

1505hrs
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Alex Albon (Williams)

TV Pen: 

1430hrs

Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

1505hrs

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
George Russell (Mercedes)
Logan Sargeant (Williams)

FRIDAY, 28 JULY

1500hrs Press Conference

1540hrs TV Pen

Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo)
Bruno Famin (Alpine)
Mike Krack (Aston Martin)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Post-Qualifying

Top three fastest drivers

SATURDAY, 29 JULY

Post-Sprint

First three finishing drivers

SUNDAY, 30 JULY

Post-Race

First three finishing drivers

