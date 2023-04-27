Press Conference Schedule 2023 Azerbaijan F1 GP

THURSDAY, 27 APRIL

Press Conference:



1430hrs

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

1505hrs

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Alex Albon (Williams)

TV Pen:

1430hrs

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

1505hrs

Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Logan Sargeant (Williams)

FRIDAY, 28 APRIL

1500hrs

Marco Perrone (AlphaTauri)

Tom McCullough (Aston Martin)

James Allison (Mercedes)

1530hrs

Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo)

Frédéric Vasseur (Ferrari)

James Vowles (Williams)

SATURDAY, 29 APRIL

Post-Sprint

First three finishing drivers

SUNDAY, 30 APRIL

Post-Race

First three finishing drivers

