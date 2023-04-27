Press Conference Schedule 2023 Azerbaijan F1 GP
THURSDAY, 27 APRIL
Press Conference:
1430hrs
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
1505hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Alex Albon (Williams)
TV Pen:
1430hrs
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
1505hrs
Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)
George Russell (Mercedes)
Logan Sargeant (Williams)
FRIDAY, 28 APRIL
1500hrs
Marco Perrone (AlphaTauri)
Tom McCullough (Aston Martin)
James Allison (Mercedes)
1530hrs
Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo)
Frédéric Vasseur (Ferrari)
James Vowles (Williams)
SATURDAY, 29 APRIL
Post-Sprint
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 30 APRIL
Post-Race
First three finishing drivers
