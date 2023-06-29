Press Conference Schedule 2023 Austrian F1 GP
THURSDAY, 29 JUNE
Press Conference:
1430hrs
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Logan Sargeant (Williams)
1505hrs
Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)
Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)
Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
George Russell (Mercedes)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
TV Pen:
1430hrs
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Alex Albon (Williams)
1505hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
FRIDAY, 30 JUNE
1500hrs Press Conference
1540hrs TV Pen
Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo)
Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
Guenther Steiner (Haas)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)
Post-Qualifying
Top three fastest drivers
SATURDAY, 01 JULY
Post-Sprint
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 02 JULY
Post-Race
First three finishing drivers
