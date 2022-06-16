Press Conference Schedule 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix
FRIDAY, 17 JUNE
1030hrs
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
George Russell (Mercedes)
1100hrs
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
1130hrs
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Alex Albon (Williams)
1200hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
SATURDAY, 18 JUNE
1030hrs
Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
Otmar Szafnauer (Alpine)
Mike Krack (Aston Martin)
1100hrs
Frédéric Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)
Zak Brown (McLaren)
Jost Capito (Williams)
Post-Qualifying
Three fastest drivers
SUNDAY, 19 JUNE
Post-Race
First three finishing drivers
