Press Conference Schedule 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

FRIDAY, 17 JUNE

1030hrs

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

George Russell (Mercedes)

1100hrs

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

1130hrs

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Alex Albon (Williams)

1200hrs

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

SATURDAY, 18 JUNE

1030hrs

Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)

Otmar Szafnauer (Alpine)

Mike Krack (Aston Martin)

1100hrs

Frédéric Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)

Zak Brown (McLaren)

Jost Capito (Williams)

Post-Qualifying

Three fastest drivers

SUNDAY, 19 JUNE

Post-Race

First three finishing drivers

