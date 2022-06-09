Press Conference Schedule 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Press Conference Schedule 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
9 June 2022 by    1 min read

FRIDAY, 10 JUNE

1130hrs

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

1200hrs

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Alex Albon (Williams)

1230hrs

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
George Russell (Mercedes)

1300hrs

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

SATURDAY, 11 JUNE

1230hrs

Mattia Binotto (Ferrari)
Guenther Steiner (Haas)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)

1300hrs

Guillaume Dezoteux (AlphaTauri)
Tom McCullough (Aston Martin)
Mario Isola (Pirelli)

Post-Qualifying

Three fastest drivers

SUNDAY, 12 JUNE

Post-Race

First three finishing drivers

