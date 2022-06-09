Press Conference Schedule 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
FRIDAY, 10 JUNE
1130hrs
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
1200hrs
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Alex Albon (Williams)
1230hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
George Russell (Mercedes)
1300hrs
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
SATURDAY, 11 JUNE
1230hrs
Mattia Binotto (Ferrari)
Guenther Steiner (Haas)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)
1300hrs
Guillaume Dezoteux (AlphaTauri)
Tom McCullough (Aston Martin)
Mario Isola (Pirelli)
Post-Qualifying
Three fastest drivers
SUNDAY, 12 JUNE
Post-Race
First three finishing drivers
