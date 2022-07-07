Press Conference Schedule 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

THURSDAY, 07 JULY

Press Conference: 

1430hrs
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
George Russell (Mercedes)
Alex Albon (Williams)

1505hrs
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

TV Pen: 

1430hrs
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

1505hrs
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

SATURDAY, 09 JULY

0930hrs
Frédéric Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)
Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
Mike Krack (Aston Martin)

1000hrs
Mattia Binotto (Ferrari)
Guenther Steiner (Haas)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)

Post-Sprint

First three finishing drivers

SUNDAY, 10 JULY

Post-Race

First three finishing drivers

