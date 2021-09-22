Press Conference Schedule 2021 Russian F1 GP
THURSDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER, 1230 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
George Russell (Williams)
FRIDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Andreas Seidl (McLaren)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)
Marcin Budkowski (Alpine)
Laurent Mekies (Ferrari)
Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)
SATURDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER, POST-RACE
First three finishing drivers
