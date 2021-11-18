Press Conference Schedule 2021 Qatar F1 GP

THURSDAY, 18 NOVEMBER, 1430 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

George Russell (Williams)

FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Toto Wolff (Mercedes)

Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)

Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)

SATURDAY, 20 NOVEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING

First three finishing drivers

SUNDAY, 21 NOVEMBER, POST-RACE

First three finishing drivers

