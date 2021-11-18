Press Conference Schedule 2021 Qatar F1 GP
THURSDAY, 18 NOVEMBER, 1430 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
George Russell (Williams)
FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)
Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)
Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
SATURDAY, 20 NOVEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 21 NOVEMBER, POST-RACE
First three finishing drivers
