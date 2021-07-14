Press Conference Schedule 2021 British F1 GP
THURSDAY, 15 JULY, 1530 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
George Russell (Williams)
FRIDAY, 16 JULY, 1600 HOURS LOCAL TIME
Zak Brown (McLaren)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)
Marcin Budkowski (Alpine)
Otmar Szafnauer (Aston Martin)
Jost Capito (Williams)
SATURDAY, 17 JULY, POST-SPRINT QUALIFYING
First three finishing drivers
SUNDAY, 18 JULY, POST-RACE
First three finishing drivers
Check out more items on this website about:
Question from the floor,
So Lewis how dyo feel about being overtaken by Max on the Hamilton straight? #Awkward
Lewis, well first of all i feel so blessed to be with such a great team , we are all working flat out to win this year and doesn't my hair look great guys, Valtteris doing a great job, and I love him sooo.. much, and yeh that RBs so fast , Im sure they are cheating or something? #Bullshit
A man can dream cant he lol
to lap him??.very arkward question flyboy