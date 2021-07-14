Press Conference Schedule 2021 British F1 GP

14 July 2021
THURSDAY, 15 JULY, 1530 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Lando Norris (McLaren)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
George Russell (Williams)

FRIDAY, 16 JULY, 1600 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Zak Brown (McLaren)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes)
Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Marcin Budkowski (Alpine)
Otmar Szafnauer (Aston Martin)
Jost Capito (Williams)

SATURDAY, 17 JULY, POST-SPRINT QUALIFYING

First three finishing drivers

SUNDAY, 18 JULY, POST-RACE

First three finishing drivers

