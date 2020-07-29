Press Conference Schedule 2020 British F1 GP

THURSDAY, 30 JULY, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME

FRIDAY, 31 JULY, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME

  • Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)
  • Mario Isola (Pirelli)
  • Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point)

SATURDAY, 1 AUGUST, POST-QUALIFYING

  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying

SUNDAY, 2 AUGUST, POST-RACE

  • First three finishing drivers

