Press Conference Schedule 2021 Styrian F1 GP
THURSDAY, 24 JUNE, 1230 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- Mick Schumacher (Haas)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
- Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
- George Russell (Williams)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
FRIDAY, 25 JUNE, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Otmar Szafnauer (Aston Martin)
- Zak Brown (McLaren)
SATURDAY, 26 JUNE, POST-QUALIFYING
- Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 27 JUNE, POST-RACE
- First three finishing drivers
Check out more items on this website about:
And so the games begin
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/57600519