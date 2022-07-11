Post-Race Driver Comments 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Jul.4 - After his dominating performance in the Sprint on Saturday, nobody expected Max Verstappen to lose the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. But the Ferrari team and Charles Leclerc seemed to have done their homework a lot better and beat Red Bull Racing in their own backyard!
Jul.4 - After his dominating performance in the Sprint on Saturday, nobody expected Max Verstappen to lose the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. But the Ferrari team and Charles Leclerc seemed to have done their homework a lot better and beat Red Bull Racing in their own backyard!
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Ferrari, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
It wan't all plain sailing for Scuderia Ferrari. As the end result of the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix could have even been a mighty 1-2 finish. For that the very strong Ferrari engine has to be a bit more reliable.
Nevertheless Verstappen wasn't in tears about his P2 and still leads the 2022 F1 Drivers' Championship by a big margin of 38 points towards Leclerc. The other Red Bull Racing driver, Sergio Pérez is now third is the standings as Sainz dropped to 4th after his 4th DNF of the season.
Pérez made it difficult again for himself, when he (again) launched an overtake on the outside of turn 4 to get passed the Mercedes of George Russell this time. He (again) put himself in a very vulnerable position and ended up in the gravel (again) and his race was basically over.
Lewis Hamilton finished for the third time in a row on the podium in that still rather odd-looking Mercedes. Although he got overtaken in lap 4 by Haas driver Mick Schumacher, the Mercedes driver showed the world he hasn't lost his talent and skill. Ten laps later Hamilton, who started from P8 overtook both Haas drivers. Hamilton also overtook Ocon halfway the race and a good pitstop during the VSC in the end put him on the podium.
Below you can find all post-race comments the drivers gave after they crossed the finish line at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix.
Scuderia Ferrari
Charles Leclerc #16 - Winner (started P2)
Charles Leclerc
“Every win is special, but this one feels just amazing. The last 15 laps were on the limit with the issue we had, but we brought it home.
Today, we had a really strong pace and some great battles.
I worked hard last night to find where I could still improve and it made the difference today. I’m very happy!”
Carlos Sainz #55 - DNF (started P3)
Carlos Sainz
“It’s difficult to find the right words today, as it was clear that a one-two was pretty straightforward. I had strong pace today, especially on the hard tyre. Degradation was very high but we managed it well. On the last stint the car felt really good on track until we obviously had the issue and we had to retire.
Today’s result is a hard one to take as it cost the team and myself an important number of points for both championships. On the positive side, I’m feeling better and better in the car, more comfortable every race, and this keeps me motivated. We are fast, and this is what’s matters the most. Congrats to Charles for the win! We’ll keep pushing!”
Mattia Binotto Team Principal & Managing Director
Mattia Binotto
"There are a lot of positives we can take home from today’s race. We have secured our second consecutive Grand Prix win, which confirms that we are doing a good job with a car that is proving to be competitive at every track. Our management of all aspects of this race went well, from our detailed preparation, even after yesterday’s Sprint and I think we made all the right decisions in terms of strategy, running an attacking race right from the start. That meant we were able to put Verstappen under pressure, forcing him into a defensive race. The mechanics carried out five very quick pit stops and the drivers executed everything we asked of them prior to the race and managed the tyres very well.
Charles drove like a lion, overtaking Max on track no fewer than three times and Carlos looked like doing the same which would have resulted in a well-deserved one-two finish. Of course we are very disappointed for him, but I’m sure he will fight back in the upcoming races. We are still suffering with reliability problems, we know what they are and we must make every effort to solve them as soon as possible. I am sure we can do it, but after a performance like today’s, I want to congratulate the whole team, here at the track and back in Maranello, where all the departments did such a great job over the winter."
Red Bull Racing Honda
Max Verstappen #1 - 2nd (started from P1)
Max Verstappen
“We were just a bit too slow today, we were doing the best we could with the strategy but the Ferraris were extremely fast. Of course, we need to understand why we had so much degradation with the tyres, I’m not sure exactly what happened, no matter which compound we used none of them seemed to work well.
Although we didn’t win today, we still walked away with a lot of points. In difficult moments you need to score points and we did that today. It was incredible to receive the support I did from the fans this weekend, but I’ve been hearing a few shocking things. It’s clearly wrong and what’s been happening is not right at all - I shouldn’t need to say this on a weekend that should be a celebration of Formula One at our home race.”
Sergio Pérez #11 - DNF (started P5)
Sergio Pérez
“It was a big shame that we had our race ended so early. I had the whole race ahead of me and I thought I had good opportunities coming my way, so it was very painful. We had a lot of damage to the car and we were going nowhere so we had to retire. I gave all the room I could to George on lap one, there was enough room for both cars not to crash and unfortunately, we ended up colliding, I don’t know what else I could have done.
Today has hurt us in both Championships and hopefully we can recover the ground. It has been the same way all season, sometimes we are quicker and sometimes Ferrari are. It is still very close but today they were clearly the quicker car. We need to look forward now, the season is long and hopefully we can come back stronger in the coming weekends.”
Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport
Lewis Hamilton #44 - 3rd (started P8)
Lewis Hamilton
"First, I want to say a big thank you to the women and men in the garage who worked so hard to rebuild the car. I needed a brand-new car on Saturday morning, unfortunately. That’s something I don’t do often, but I’m just thankful for how hard everybody worked.
It was tough in the Sprint yesterday, but today felt better. We had decent pace at different points of the race, even if I was racing a little bit in no-man’s land. It’s been a bit of a rough weekend for the team – but I’m grateful we got third and fourth today. That’s great points, and we have improved the car. Now we need to keep chipping away to get back to the front."
George Russell #63 - 4th (started on P4)
George Russell
"I started P4 and finished P4 – and probably would have taken that before the race. But I’m a little disappointed at how everything unfolded. On lap one, Checo dived down the outside at Turn Four, then took a tight line. I had Sainz ahead and had to get up on the apex kerb.
I thought the penalty was harsh – for me it was a racing incident. But after that, we optimised the race well from lap two. Looking at the positives: we had a 20 second pit stop at the start – and finished around 15 seconds behind the podium; I came back through the field from P19 to P4; and we maximised as a team. Now we need to get our heads down and keep pushing."
Alpine F1 Team
Esteban Ocon #31 - 5th (started P6)
Esteban Ocon
“What a day, what a weekend! I think we really maximised the pace of the car today when it really mattered. It was a great way to cap off my 100th Grand Prix in Formula 1. There were some good fights on the track today, but in the end George [Russell] was too quick and fifth position was the best we could have achieved.
We go home with some very good points after this weekend, moving up to eighth in the Drivers’ Championship and now level with McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship. As a team we are moving in the right direction and we have momentum on our side going into Paul Ricard, one of the team’s home races, and of course mine as well. It should be an incredible weekend and I can’t wait to be back in front of the home fans in two weeks’ time.”
Fernando Alonso #14 - 5th (started P7)
Fernando Alonso
“One point is better than nothing considering we started on the back row today. I think it was one of my best races this season, other than probably at Silverstone last weekend. I think we were fighting for sixth or seventh positions, but then there were some strange vibrations on the tyres we fitted after our second stop under the Virtual Safety Car.
As it was still under the VSC, we decided to stop again for another new set of tyres. Unfortunately, we lost some positions with this extra pit-stop and had to fight back on the last few laps. In the end we managed to take tenth position. Ultimately, only one point from this race feels a little bit of a shame for me, but we can be very happy with our overall pace and performance as a team this weekend.”
Haas F1 Team
Mick Schumacher #47 - 6th (started on P9)
Mick Schumacher
“Fighting again with Lewis was fun. I felt a lot different compared to yesterday, obviously knowing that we had to take care of the tires. Quite soon I felt it wasn’t going to be a one-stop race just because of the way the tires were behaving – the winds were very different and difficult to manage.
It was tough out there but it’s another double-points finish again after Silverstone, so everyone in the team can be very happy about the result. Being voted driver of the day as well is great so thank you to everybody.”
Kevin Magnussen #20 - 8th (started on P7)
Kevin Magnussen
“What a weekend for our team, it’s really been great. Finally, we had a bit of luck, it kind of went our way after those four or five races recently that weren’t good for us. It’s hard not to get a little bit down about it but the last two races we’ve been lucky and we’ve had the pace, especially this weekend.
I had a bit of an engine issue all race so I was just praying to God that it wouldn’t blow up, which it didn’t, so I’m super thankful for that so I could finish the race without a problem. We just had a great qualifying, a great Sprint and then a great race, so I’m super happy.”
McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris #4 - 8th (started P10)
Lando Norris
“A positive day, we went forward a good few positions and scored some decent points. I made a couple of mistakes with the track limits and ended-up with a five-second penalty, which probably hurt us. I should have been P6 but, apart from that, a solid day.
The pace in the car was reasonable and we got the points that we wanted, so happy in the end. We just need to keep improving and keep pushing for next time. Big thanks to everyone for working so hard at the track and back home, we made a good recovery from Friday to score some decent points"
Daniel Ricciardo #3 - 9th (started P11)
Daniel Ricciardo
“Obviously the target was points. I think, as a team, we’re happy with that. It’s a lot better than where we were Friday, so to get double-points is good for us. I was struggling with the left-front on the first stint as I'd had a lock-up into turn one, and put us a bit on the back-foot. So it didn’t feel as good as yesterday.
We then struggled more with the front, particularly front-left, even without the flat-spot, but I think we did well to get what we could today. I would have loved to have got Magnussen, but we’ve got to take what we can today. More points, bit of damage-limitation, so pleased with that.”
Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen
Valtteri Bottas #77 - 11th (started P20)
Valtteri Bottas
“I was hoping for points today, that was the target, and it’s a bit disappointing to be finishing just outside the top ten. In the last lap, Fernando was closing the gap pretty fast with a new set of tyres, and ultimately got me. Besides that, I think it was a good race, also strategy-wise, and we did everything we could given where we started: we just lacked a bit of pace, especially through the corners.
At least, I managed to climb up the grid from a pitlane start, so that’s a positive to keep. We must keep progressing, since the other teams are doing so as well. I reckon France could be better for us, but we will need to qualify in better positions than we did here to maximise our chances come Sunday.”
Zhou Guanyu #24 - DNF (started on P9)
Zhou Guanyu
“I feel we had a lot more potential in our car this weekend, so I am not happy with this result. We looked strong yesterday, but today we spent the first part of the race stuck in a train and then struggled with the hard tyre. Once we switched to the mediums, I was a lot more at ease and I felt we were competitive, but by then it was too late to make it back into the points.
The pace we showed in the Sprint yesterday and in the final stint today is a positive to keep, as well as the mileage that does help with my overall experience. I had some fun battles and enjoyed the close racing we had, but I wanted more from this weekend.”
Williams Racing
Alex Albon #23 - 12th (started P15)
Alex Albon
“It was a fun race. We took risks, we were bold and I had to push a little bit too hard on the tyres to keep up with Valtteri as he was a little bit quicker than us.
I knew what I was doing wasn’t kind to the tyres but I was trying to stay close to him. You risk and you push to fight for points and today it didn’t quite work out for us, but I still feel it was a good race.
The whole race we were more or less matching the McLarens, we hit a bit of traffic here and there but I was really happy with our pace and we’ve definitely made a step forward this weekend. It was the first proper race with the new aero upgrade that we have and there’s a lot learnt from today so we can look at the data and come back stronger in France.”
NIcholas Latifi #6 - DNF (started P17)
Nicholas Latifi
"We sustained floor damage from running over some debris at the start of the race and I ran wide on one curb. Towards the end of the first stint I could feel the balance getting worse.
Beginning of the second stint there was a lack of downforce and pace. The decision was to retire the car to save the engine mileage and we'll be ready to go again In France.”
Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
Lance Stroll #18 - 13th (started P12)
Lance Stroll
“My start was decent, and I could hold position and battle with the McLarens early on. I also had some good wheel-to-wheel moments out there with cars on different strategies, which was fun. However, it was tricky to keep the faster cars behind.
It would have been nice to have come away with a point or two after a strong recovery drive yesterday, but we have to keep pushing and will try and return to the points in France.”
Sebastian Vettel #5 - 17th (started P18)
Sebastian Vettel
“It is disappointing to be pushed into the gravel again [after the contact with Alex Albon yesterday]. This time it was [Pierre] Gasly and it almost feels that there is a target on my car! I had made a good move on the outside and was ahead leaving plenty of space. I think he was just a bit too keen, ran into me, and I was off in the gravel.
The car was not in the best shape after that and my race was pretty much done. Before that it was a tricky race because I was hit by some debris on the first lap, which may have damaged the car. We were not very competitive on the Hard tyres at the start, but the Medium was better and we were working our way through the field until the contact with Pierre. I think we have had quite an unlucky weekend so let’s just turn the page and focus on the next race in France.”
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
Pierre Gasly #10 - 15th (started P14)
Pierre Gasly
“I think we can write off this weekend, we just didn’t have the pace. I haven’t seen the footage yet, but I obviously received a penalty in the race, so I guess I’m the one to blame for the incident with Sebastian. I tried to fight as hard as I could, it’s always tricky in that corner and unfortunately he spun.
We need a big reset, we’ve got a week and a half to try and understand why we were slow and to understand what we can do to improve in the upcoming races. Hopefully the new package allows us to move forward and be competitive in the midfield again.”
Yuki Tsunoda #22 - 16th (started on P13)
Yuki Tsunoda
“It’s been really tough, that was a long race. I had no pace at all this weekend and have really struggled since FP2, with the car sliding all over the place. We need to go away and look at what the issue may be, as we’ve not seen anything in the data that explains why this weekend has been so difficult.
I gave it my everything today and there wasn’t much more I think I could’ve done in terms of my personal performance in this situation but overall, this has been the hardest race weekend we’ve had so far this year.”
