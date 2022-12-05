Portugal may not replace the Chinese F1 Grand Prix
Dec.5 - Portimao may not be the replacement race for the scratched 2022 Chinese GP.
Formula 1 confirmed reports that due to the "covid-19 situation" in China, the sport's scheduled return to Shanghai after a three-year absence will in fact not take place in April.
"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course," a statement read.
Reports suggested Portimao in Portugal was lined up as the replacement race, but Auto Motor und Sport thinks it is logistically "nonsensical" for F1 to go from Australia to Portugal and then Baku.
Simply axing China, meanwhile, would leave a gaping four-week gap in the calendar.
Portimao also has a world endurance sportscar six-hour race scheduled on the Shanghai date, leading correspondent Andreas Haupt to surmise that a "stopgap in Asia would be a better alternative".
"Moving Azerbaijan forward by two weeks is said to have also been discussed in Formula 1 Management," he added. "But it's rumoured that there is a high probability that China will be cancelled without replacement."
I am sure the teams would prefer the gap left by China's exclusion not to be filled.
What a waste of money and resources it would be to travel from Australia to Portugal, then back to Baku. A logistical nightmare! Although the FIA calendar has a number of ridiculous concurrent locations, e.g Baku to Miami, then back to Imola all in 3 weeks. Also Barcelona to Montreal, then back to Spielberg in 4 weeks.
I have a few option to solve it. Maybe they can do a second GP in Australia on the Mount Panorama circuit. I also wouldn't mind to see them go back to Sepang and do the Malaysian GP!
".....it is logistically "nonsensical" for F1 to go from Australia to Portugal and then Baku."
When has that ever stopped them?
It never did, but F1 seems to want to shoot themselves in the foot nowadays, by claiming to be more sustainable... Racing and sustainability is not possible if you ask me. So my advice will be, don't try to be and keep far away from it, so you won't make a foul of yourselfs.