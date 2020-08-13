Portimao admits F1 deal 'only for 2020'

Aug.13 - Circuit boss Paulo Pinheiro admits Formula 1's Portuguese stop in 2020 may be a one-off.

The Portimao venue has been drafted onto the calendar to replace one of the originally-scheduled non-European races that had to be cancelled.

"The contract only runs for 2020," circuit boss Pinheiro confirmed to Speed Week.

"But if we do a good job and the race is exciting - if everyone is happy - then we have a good chance of at least being considered an option," he added when asked about the Portuguese Grand Prix future.





"Then the government would have to help us. It cannot be that everyone earns money except the race track.

"Politically it is difficult to justify such a large sum for just one event, but when those responsible see how great the positive impact is on the region, it will be easier for them to make a decision," Pinheiro added.

