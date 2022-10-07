Porsche still keen to return to Formula 1 in 2026

Oct.7 - Porsche insists it has not abandoned its plans to enter Formula 1.

When the 50 percent buyout talks with Red Bull recently collapsed, insiders indicated that the VW-owned German carmaker may instead look to Williams or McLaren.

However, reports subsequently suggested that Porsche had in fact dropped its F1 ambitions altogether for the start of the new engine regulations in 2026.

And with the FIA's mid-October deadline for 2026 engine entrants now looming large, Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke confirmed: "Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us.

"We're looking to see if there are any other viable options," he told Sport1.

"But we are not allowing ourselves to be pressured into making a decision that we are not convinced of."

Indeed, it is believed that the FIA has told Porsche that the looming October 15 entry deadline for 2026 may have some flexibility built into it.

The collapse of the Red Bull-Porsche talks was a disappointment for the sport's authorities, but the bright side is rumours that Hyundai and Ford may also be looking at potential F1 forays.

"All I can say is that Formula 1 is booming at the moment, so it's a logical step for every manufacturer to think about getting involved," said Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko.

"There are some manufacturers, not only German ones, who are also interested in this."

In the meantime, Red Bull is pressing ahead with its own engine program for 2026 - the fully-independent Red Bull Powertrains.

At present, however, the Red Bull-branded engines in the back of the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri cars are simply rebranded Honda units.

Official 'Honda' logos are back on those cars for the remainder of the 2022 season, and rumours are growing that a full resurrection of the works Red Bull-Honda pairing is in the works for 2026.

"We are the prettiest bride in the paddock," Marko laughed.

Max Verstappen said at Suzuka: "It's just great to have the Honda name back on the car.

"Who knows what's going to happen in the future. I'm probably not the right person to speak to about that, but it's nice to have the full name back on the car."

