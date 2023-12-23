Pirelli's F1 Tyres: Unraveling the 2023 Season's Rolling Facts & Figures

Dec.23 - Throughout the exhilarating 2023 Formula 1 season, Pirelli tyres have not only been a silent partner to the roaring engines but also a tireless traveler, covering a staggering distance nearly equivalent to eight Earth circumferences. The 22 Grands Prix, a canvas of speed and strategy, witnessed these tyres rolling out an impressive 307,925.8 kilometers over 60,473 laps, with teams utilizing a total of 6,847 sets.

Dominating this distance were the slick tyres, which accounted for 93.69% of the total kilometers driven. In the spotlight was the C3 compound, leading the way with 105,499 kilometers, or 36.57% of the total distance. It was closely followed by the C4, C2, and C5 compounds, in descending order of usage. The C1, however, remained the least favored, contributing to just 5.73% of the distance.

The season also saw Pirelli's prototype tyres take to the tracks in Barcelona, Suzuka, and Mexico City, adding 3,800 kilometers to the total distance.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, in his second F1 race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, marked a memorable moment with the longest stint of the year. After an early pit stop to replace a damaged front wing, Piastri embarked on a 302.5-kilometer journey on C2 tyres. This feat slightly overshadowed Esteban Ocon's 300.3-kilometer stint in Baku on C3 tyres. Valtteri Bottas, meanwhile, showcased the durability of both the softest and hardest compounds in sprint races at Silverstone and Baku.

The 2023 season experimented with varied weekend formats, influencing tyre strategies across the board. While 14 events adhered to the classic schedule, six weekends featured the Sprint format, and two trialed the Alternative Tyre Allocation (ATA) system. Interestingly, around a thousand sets of slicks remained unused across the 22 events, and 732 sets saw minimal action, with only 1 to 3 laps on them. Pirelli's 'strip and fit' approach for extreme wet tyres also marked a significant strategy, allowing unused tyres to be repurposed for future races.

The Dutch Grand Prix emerged as the most unpredictable race in terms of tyre changes, totaling 82 swaps due to fluctuating weather conditions. In stark contrast, the Miami Grand Prix witnessed the least, with each driver making just one mandatory pit stop. Overall, the season saw 871 tyre changes, including those during sprint races.

Temperature extremes were another highlight of the season, with Austin recording the highest ambient temperature and Zandvoort the lowest. The Hungaroring boasted the highest asphalt temperature, while Las Vegas experienced the coolest track conditions.

In summary, the 2023 Formula 1 season was not just about speed and competition but also a testament to the endurance and versatility of Pirelli tyres across diverse conditions and formats.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: