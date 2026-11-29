Pirelli has supplied every F1 team since 2011, but Hankook and Bridgestone now eye the contract from 2029. The deal would cover F1's switch to V8 engines in 2030.

Pirelli's long-running monopoly as Formula 1's tyre supplier is under threat, with Hankook preparing a serious bid for the contract beginning in 2029 and Bridgestone also considering another attempt.

Pirelli has supplied every F1 team since 2011, but its current agreement expires at the end of 2028, opening the door to a potentially fierce contest between three manufacturers.

Swiss journalist Roger Benoit believes the Italian company's position is increasingly uncertain.

"Pirelli must prepare for the possibility that its solo dominance since 2011 might end in 2029," he wrote in Blick.

"Bridgestone is planning a comeback, and the South Korean giant Hankook wants to open the last major door in motorsport."

Hankook appears particularly serious about entering F1. According to reports, the South Korean manufacturer has assembled a dedicated 44-person working group and already conducted prototype tyre tests using modified Formula 2 machinery.

A further test focusing on wet-weather tyres is reportedly planned.

Hankook representatives, including senior motorsport executives, have also visited the recent Madrid and Las Vegas Grands Prix to meet teams and championship officials.

The company already supplies the World Rally Championship and previously supplied Formula E, but has never competed in Formula 1.

Bridgestone, meanwhile, is preparing another attempt after losing the previous tender to Pirelli in 2023. The Japanese manufacturer last supplied F1 tyres in 2010.

Tender timeline and V8 era

The FIA is expected to open the next tender process in 2027, with the successful bidder also responsible for supplying Formula 2 and Formula 3.

However, Pirelli has yet to confirm whether it will seek another contract, with the commercial terms likely to play a significant role in its decision.

The new agreement would also cover F1's transition to lighter cars and V8 engines in 2030, potentially making the 2029 tender one of the most consequential tyre supply decisions in years.

F1 tyre tender 2029 Current supplier Pirelli, every F1 team since 2011 Contract expires End of 2028 Hankook 44-person working group Bridgestone Last supplied F1 tyres in 2010 Tender Expected to open in 2027

Related: F1 confirms 2030 V8 return but not the old noise

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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