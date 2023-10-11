Pirelli Secures Exclusive F1 Tyre Deal for 2025-2027

In a major development for Formula 1, Pirelli has been announced as the exclusive tyre supplier for the pinnacle of motorsport from 2025 through 2027. The decision comes after an intensive evaluation process by the World Motor Sport Council, based on the recommendation of Formula 1's Commercial Rights Holder.

In addition to the premier class, Pirelli will also cater to the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 Championships, ensuring that the next generation of racers get consistent and invaluable experience as they transition to the top tier.

This decision was reached after a comprehensive review of technical proposals submitted during the selection process. One primary goal was to provide tyres with a broad performance spectrum, reduced overheating, and controlled degradation, while also allowing for diverse strategic choices during races.

Of note, environmental sustainability was a pivotal aspect of the FIA's stipulations. Pirelli set a benchmark with their approach to the entire life cycle of the tyres. Beginning in 2024, all tyres utilized in F1 events will be FSC®-certified (Forest Stewardship Council®), highlighting a forward-thinking move toward ecological responsibility.

FIA's President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, praised Pirelli's dedication, saying, “Their excellence in motorsport is unmatched. The unique demands of Formula 1 are well-met by Pirelli's unwavering commitment. Their ongoing support is essential, and we're confident that together we will continue to make strides in performance and sustainability."

Pirelli Executive Vice-President, Marco Tronchetti Provera, expressed pride in the renewed partnership. “From F1's inception in 1950, Pirelli has been an integral part. With this extension, our presence in the modern F1 era is further cemented. Our core is innovation, and F1 is the ultimate testing ground. The upcoming FSC certification of our F1 tyres underscores our dedication to sustainability."

Formula 1's President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, echoed these sentiments. “Since 2011, Pirelli has been an essential collaborator, supporting F1 during technological and regulatory transitions. Their commitment to quality and innovation will be key as we anticipate our 2026 regulations. Together, we're geared towards our mutual Net Zero 2030 objective.”

