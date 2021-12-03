Pirelli releases official cause for Qatar GP tyre failures

Dec.3 - During last grand prix in Qatar we saw a lot of tyre failures in the end of the race. All tyres have been analysed by Pirelli in Italy last weeks.

The ongoing analysis that Pirelli has been carrying out on the tyres of the cars that suffered deflations during the Qatar Grand Prix has provided some initial conclusions that exclude any production defects.

Based on the findings obtained so far, the origin of the problem is mainly due to the amount of time these tyres were run on the kerbs, at high speed and with considerable lateral and vertical loads: a situation unique to the Losail circuit. The heavy demand caused by running over these kerbs, which isn't possible to measure from the data available before the race, damaged the tyre construction and led to a loss of pressure in the internal sidewall, which consequently caused the structure to collapse after several seconds.

Pirelli has already shared all the technical details of the analysis carried out so far with the FIA and the Formula one teams.

