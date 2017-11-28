F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Pirelli hopes top teams closer in 2018

F1 News

Pirelli hopes top teams closer in 2018

Pirelli at Formula One World Championship, Rd20, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Preparations, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Thursday 23 November 2017.
Pirelli at Formula One World Championship, Rd20, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Preparations, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Thursday 23 November 2017.

Nov.28 - Pirelli chief Marco Tronchetti Provera says he hopes the top three teams are closer together in 2018.

From the point of view of the tyres, the Italian said he is happy with the season.

"I praise my men because they did a lot of work and I think the drivers had fun," Pirelli's chief executive told Rai radio.

"The tyres played an important role and that's a source of pride."

Turning to 2018, Tronchetti Provera said: "Next year there will be a new very soft tyre but the tyres will generally be softer.

"However, I hope formula one finds a healthy competition between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. The category remains the king of motor sport, and the audience is still strong, but some races were not particularly exciting," he added.

As for Ferrari's season, he said it was a tale of "two parts".

"The first was extremely competitive but the second was a very unlucky Ferrari with a few matters of reliability that changed the championship," said the Italian.

As for Ferrari's post-2020 quit threat, Tronchetti Privera said: "Ferrari and F1 are an inseparable combination."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now