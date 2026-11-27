A 27-lap limit and the season's highest front pressures put Lusail's tyre rules back in focus. Sainz calls them necessary after two punctures; Piastri expects a flat-out race.

Formula 1 drivers will again face strict tyre restrictions at the Qatar GP, with Pirelli imposing a maximum 27-lap stint limit and the highest minimum front tyre pressures of the season.

The restrictions are intended to prevent dangerous tyre failures at the demanding Lusail circuit, where sustained high-speed cornering places enormous stress on the rubber.

The lap limit means every driver must make at least two pitstops during Sunday's 57-lap race.

The restriction has been relaxed slightly from last year's 25 laps, but even two fresh sets cannot cover the full distance.

Crucially, laps completed on a set during practice or qualifying count towards its total allowance, as do laps behind the safety car. Exceeding the limit will result in disqualification.

Piastri and Sainz react

Oscar Piastri is largely unconcerned.

"Obviously, we've had it for the last few years here, or at least two out of the three years, so it is what it is," the McLaren driver said.

"I think if anything, it just means it's a more flat-out race. Last year with lap limits, it was pretty much flat-out the whole time."

GPDA director Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, strongly supports the safety measure after experiencing multiple tyre failures in Qatar.

"I've had bad experiences here in the past," he said. "I think I punctured my front left tyre two laps from the end twice in two different years, when that rule didn't exist yet, and it was completely random.

"I think it's a necessary solution, because too many cases like this would occur in the future."

However, the Williams driver warned that the restrictions could make strategy predictable, particularly if an early safety car forces everyone into identical pitstops.

"That's what happened last year, which helped me get on the podium, so I loved it. If I'd been a McLaren driver, I would have hated it."

Qatar GP tyre rules Stint limit 27 laps per set (25 last year) Race distance 57 laps Minimum stops At least two Front pressures Highest minimum of the season Penalty Disqualification for exceeding the limit Counts towards limit Practice, qualifying and safety car laps

Related: Previewing the 2026 Qatar GP: Event's Concerns, Pirelli's Limits and More

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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