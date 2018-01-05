F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Piquet: Alonso 'very bad politically'

F1 News

Piquet: Alonso 'very bad politically'

Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia. Friday 29 September 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia. Friday 29 September 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Jan.5 - Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet says Fernando Alonso is to blame for his lack of success over the past decade.

Alonso became F1's youngest double world champion by 2006, but since then has failed to win another title with Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

"Fernando Alonso has had the chance to win up to five world championships, but the reality is that there is always a mess wherever he is," said triple world champion Piquet.

"He is a fantastic driver, but also one who generates a lot of problems and in the end everyone ends up leaving the team," the Brazilian, whose son Nelson jr was Alonso's teammate in 2008, told La Sexta broadcaster.

"He is very bad politically in his work on the team. When you arrive on a team, at first you must be patient and work together, and later you win," Piquet added.

"But he always wants the best (straight away), and that is not the best way."

Piquet, 65, was also asked to compare Alonso with new quadruple world champion Lewis Hamilton, and he answered: "I do not think Alonso is better. I think they are at the same level."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Piquet: Alonso 'very bad politically'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now