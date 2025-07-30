Piastri's Mindset Superiority over Norris: Doornbos Compares McLaren Drivers

Jul.30 - Oscar Piastri's resilience in the face of setbacks has earned praise from former F1 driver and Dutch commentator Robert Doornbos, as the McLaren star continues to pull away from teammate Lando Norris in the world championship standings.

Speaking on De Stamtafel for Ziggo Sport, Doornbos highlighted Piastri's reaction to the controversial time penalty at Silverstone - a moment that gifted Norris the win and left the Australian fuming.

"I admire how Oscar handles setbacks," said Doornbos. "I think that's really impressive."

He revealed he had even messaged Piastri's manager, Mark Webber, to express his respect. "Silverstone was, of course, a very negative moment. He was dominant and lost the victory due to the FIA's time penalty."

"But he arrived at the circuit on Thursday and immediately said he was very positive about the race. Lando didn't want to know about momentum and saw it as just another weekend. You just see a difference in mentality."

