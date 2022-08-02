Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine next F1 season

2 August 2022 by    1 min read

Oscar Piastri, who was announced as Alpine race driver earlier today, made some headlines today. He first got announced as race driver for next season at Alpine, but then he Tweeted, he hasn't got an agreement with Alpine for next year and Alpine put out a press release that was wrong. He even says he will not drive for the Alpine F1 team at all next season.

Below you can see his Tweet:

Question is where he will be driving next F1 season? It probably will be at Williams, but Haas and McLaren might also be interested.

