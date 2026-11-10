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Piastri ends management deal with Webber after tough year

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Piastri ends management deal with Webber after tough year
Leopold 1 min read
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Oscar Piastri has cut ties with the man who steered him into F1, a joint statement confirming a split that follows a season of slipping fortunes at McLaren.

Oscar Piastri has officially split with long-time manager Mark Webber and his partner Ann, following a difficult season at McLaren and rumours of tensions behind the scenes.

The two sides confirmed in a joint statement on Monday that they had "mutually agreed to terminate their management agreement".

"I'd like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years," Piastri said.

"Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career. I wish them all the best going forward."

The split follows months of speculation about Webber's relationship with McLaren management, particularly CEO Zak Brown.

Piastri's fortunes have also changed dramatically since 2025, when he lost a substantial championship lead to teammate and reigning champion Lando Norris.

This season has been even more difficult, with the Australian currently just P7.

Webber, who famously helped engineer Piastri's controversial departure from Alpine to McLaren before his 2023 debut, had already reduced his trackside involvement during 2026.

"Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close," Webber said.

"We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar's career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on," he added.

Piastri will now operate under a new management structure, with former Prema race engineer Pedro Matos and mental coach Emma Murray already taking on more prominent roles in his inner circle.

Piastri management split
DriverOscar Piastri
Former managerMark Webber and Ann
AgreementMutually terminated
TeamMcLaren
2026 positionP7
Inner circlePedro Matos and Emma Murray

Related: McLaren upgrades pay off in Brazil as Norris takes pole

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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