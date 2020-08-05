Physio says Perez wants to race this weekend

Aug.5 - Sergio Perez's trainer admits they are hoping the Mexican can return to the wheel of his Racing Point at Silverstone this weekend.

Perez, who sat out last weekend's race following a positive corona test, told his social media followers on Tuesday that he is feeling "fine thank God".

"I haven't had any symptoms," he added. "Yes, they've been long days. Looking forward to coming back very soon."

Xavi Martos, who according to La Vanguardia newspaper is Perez's physio and advisor, admitted that the 30-year-old wants to race this weekend and has been training while in isolation.





"He will have to be physically and mentally ready. We are following an action plan for the next race, if they allow him to race," he said.

"If not, it will be Barcelona," Martos added.

Perez was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, and Racing Point said last weekend that it is "likely" the German will race again for the second part of the double header.

"I think the final answer will come on Thursday," the German driver told RTL. "We have to be patient until then."

If Hulkenberg cannot race again, he admitted he is now very keen to return to Formula 1 full-time.

"I tasted blood at the weekend and I'm hot to get back in the car," he said. "But I'm a temporary guest - that's the situation.

"I'll take it as it comes."

