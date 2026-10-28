Petrov Believes Russian GP Could Return to Formula 1

The FIA's ban is still in force. Vitaly Petrov thinks it will not stay that way forever.

Vitaly Petrov believes Formula 1 could eventually return to Russia, four years after the championship cut ties following the invasion of Ukraine.

Could the Russian Grand Prix return to F1?

"Could Formula 1 return? Of course, it's possible," he said.

"Sooner or later. I think it's possible," the former F1 driver and current Russian Automobile Federation vice-president told TASS.

What happened to the Russian GP?

Russia hosted Formula 1 at Sochi from 2014 until 2021, but the 2022 race was cancelled after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Formula 1 subsequently terminated its contract with the promoter.

The Igora Drive plan that never happened

Before that rupture, the Russian GP was actually preparing for a new era.

F1 had announced that the race would move from Sochi to the purpose-built Igora Drive circuit near St Petersburg from 2023, with Stefano Domenicali publicly praising the venue after it received FIA Grade 1 approval.

Is the FIA ban on Russia still in place?

Any return remains a long way from reality, because the FIA's ban on international competitions taking place in Russia or Belarus is still in force.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has recently overseen a significant easing of the other restrictions introduced in 2022.

Russian and Belarusian drivers, competitors and officials are now again permitted to compete internationally without neutral status, and can use their national flags, colours and anthems.

Fast Facts: Russia and F1 Last venue Sochi, 2014 to 2021 Cancelled 2022 race Planned venue Igora Drive FIA ban Still in force Petrov Return "possible"

Related: Ukraine now demands the FIA suspends Russia after months

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics