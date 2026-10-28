Petrov: 2027 Could Push Russell Out of Formula 1

Toto Wolff says the car does not suit him. Vitaly Petrov thinks George Russell is running out of time.

George Russell is facing more criticism over his difficult season, with former Formula 1 driver Vitaly Petrov suggesting 2027 could decide whether he stays on the grid at all.

Dr Helmut Marko recently claimed Russell has effectively been relegated to permanent number 2 status at Mercedes behind Kimi Antonelli. That prompted Toto Wolff to defend the Briton and insist the current car simply does not suit him.

Petrov is less convinced.

Why does Petrov think 2027 is crucial for Russell?

"We'll see what happens in the Mercedes team's internal battle next season," he said.

"I think this will be a crucial year for Russell. He can't fall behind! If he doesn't make it, I think George could be out of Formula 1 altogether," Petrov wrote in his column for Russian outlet Championat.

"99 percent sure" Mercedes would replace him

He went even further.

"I'm 99 percent sure that if they have another unsuccessful season, Mercedes will take on a new driver to replace Russell," said the former Renault driver.

"And I'm not sure any other team will be interested in George."

When will Mercedes bring its engine upgrade?

Meanwhile, Mercedes' delayed power unit upgrade is still not ready.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the improved turbocharger originally expected around Austin will not appear during the current Mexico-Brazil triple header.

A customer team source told the German publication that the update is not planned for any of those races.

That leaves Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi as the remaining opportunities.

Why this matters

Petrov's view is one pundit's opinion, not a Mercedes position, and Wolff has publicly backed Russell. But with Antonelli on the verge of the title, the pressure on the other side of the garage is only growing.

Fast Facts: Russell's Mercedes future Teammate Kimi Antonelli Crunch year 2027 Petrov "99 percent sure" of a swap Wolff Car does not suit him PU upgrade Not before Las Vegas

Related: Antonelli Rejects F1 Number 1 as Wolff Defends Russell

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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