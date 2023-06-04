Peter Sauber proudly passes the torch: Alfa Romeo to become Audi

Jun.4 - Peter Sauber says he is "proud" that the Formula 1 team he founded in the 90s is now in the process of being taken over by Audi.

The retired 77-year-old Swiss is enjoying a rare visit to a grand prix in Barcelona this weekend.

He was asked about Sauber - currently known as Alfa Romeo - transitioning to Volkwagen-headed Audi over the next few seasons until the works outfit kicks off in 2026.

"This is now the third German manufacturer at Sauber," he told Audi Bild, referring to Mercedes, BMW and now VW-Audi.

"I've had them all and that makes me very proud."

However, for well over a decade now, Sauber has only been able to target points rather than regular podiums.

"I'm really looking forward to Audi and I hope that we can be successful together," Peter Sauber said. "I still say 'we', even though I'm not actually on board anymore."

But he also admitted that he's not just a fan of the F1 team he founded.

"Max Verstappen is doing a great job," Sauber insisted.

"I'm impressed by how quickly he was able to control his temper and is now racing from title to title without making a single mistake."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: