Peter Sauber proudly passes the torch: Alfa Romeo to become Audi
Jun.4 - Peter Sauber says he is "proud" that the Formula 1 team he founded in the 90s is now in the process of being taken over by Audi.
The retired 77-year-old Swiss is enjoying a rare visit to a grand prix in Barcelona this weekend.
He was asked about Sauber - currently known as Alfa Romeo - transitioning to Volkwagen-headed Audi over the next few seasons until the works outfit kicks off in 2026.
"This is now the third German manufacturer at Sauber," he told Audi Bild, referring to Mercedes, BMW and now VW-Audi.
"I've had them all and that makes me very proud."
However, for well over a decade now, Sauber has only been able to target points rather than regular podiums.
"I'm really looking forward to Audi and I hope that we can be successful together," Peter Sauber said. "I still say 'we', even though I'm not actually on board anymore."
But he also admitted that he's not just a fan of the F1 team he founded.
"Max Verstappen is doing a great job," Sauber insisted.
"I'm impressed by how quickly he was able to control his temper and is now racing from title to title without making a single mistake."
Peter Sauber has been involved in top level motor racing for many decades! I recall seeing Peter at the FIA World Sports-Prototype Championship in 1988, when he was running the Sauber Mercedes C9/88. The drivers were Jean-Louis Schlesser / Jochen Mass and Mauro Baldi / Stefan Johansson. His cars finished first and second! That was the first time I had seen engine management systems controlled from the pit wall via a modem! All "old hat" now, and part of history, however, it demonstrated Sauber's serious determination to succeed. Peter subsequently initiated his F1 team, and has achieved some success, although probably not to the extent that he wished. He has in many ways been both a successful pioneer and very experienced veteran.
He will be missed in the paddock. Wish him a happy, healthy and enjoyable future.
I think the tech came from Merc themselves lol but fair play , like williams they've had all the big boys there, Independance/Stubbornness a plenty, but yes , he got out early enough to enjoy his life, and we need Audi, maybe not as Audi , Audi, Audi to go with Merc,Merc,Merc,Ferrari Ferrari Ferrari , Renault,Ren oh Fu** it.. you get the picture
"Alfa Romeo to become Audi...". Yawn. You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.