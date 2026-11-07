Alan Permane will not say what Racing Bulls plan for 2027, but 'all solutions are possible' as Red Bull weighs Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Nikola Tsolov.

Liam Lawson could yet keep his Racing Bulls seat for 2027, with team boss Alan Permane hinting at a solution that may also accommodate rising Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov.

Despite Lawson's strong performances alongside Arvid Lindblad, and also next to Max Verstappen during Isack Hadjar's injury, Racing Bulls remains the only team yet to confirm either driver for next season.

Permane, who has just signed his own new contract through to 2031, insists Red Bull is taking its time to avoid repeating past mistakes.

"Maybe sometimes the drivers haven't been able to have enough time to settle, or maybe some snap decisions have been made," he said in Brazil.

"We're trying to apply a little bit of science, and that takes some time."

He acknowledged the frustration surrounding the delay.

"I realise it's frustrating for our drivers. I realise it's frustrating for everyone else, but we want to get it right, and we will get it right," he said.

"I'm sure when we announce it in the coming weeks, everyone will be happy."

All solutions are possible

That remark prompted Viaplay's Nelson Valkenburg to ask whether Racing Bulls could retain Lawson and Lindblad for 2027 while confirming Tsolov for 2028.

Such an arrangement would give the Bulgarian a guaranteed future seat while allowing the current drivers another season to fight for their places.

"All solutions are possible," Permane replied.

"I'm not going to give you any clues on what we're going to do because, honestly, we're almost there, but we're not finalised.

"I don't want to say one thing or the other on that. But nice try."

Permane also suggested that experience remains an important consideration, rather than simply promoting the next young driver.

"We are here to bring young talent through, so we have to keep an eye on that," he said.

"And that doesn't necessarily mean that we just keep churning young talent through the car. We need to have maybe some experience as well to measure that talent again."

As for Lawson and Lindblad, Permane insists their performances are not the problem.

"They are both performing excellently," he said.

"We're getting there, and it won't be long."

Racing Bulls 2027 line-up Drivers in limbo Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad Team boss Alan Permane Permane's new deal Through 2031 Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov Announcement In the coming weeks Permane's reply "All solutions are possible"

Related: Lawson future looks increasingly bleak at Racing Bulls

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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