Perez's Red Bull Future in Doubt as Piastri Rumors Grow

Oct.25 - Oscar Piastri's future could be at Red Bull.

Although rumours Sergio Perez could be preparing to announce his retirement from Formula 1 appear wide of the mark, there is no doubt the Mexican's future as teammate to Max Verstappen is in serious doubt.

Perez admitted at his home grand prix in Mexico that 2024 has been a "terrible season" for him - but he also hit back at claims his form again slumped badly just a week ago in Austin.

While team boss Christian Horner says both Perez and Verstappen had updated Red Bulls at the US GP, Perez insists his floor was not up to the latest spec.

"Well, I think the numbers and the facts will remain internal with the team, but we know what was the delta," said the 34-year-old.

The current driver lineup at Red Bull's second team, RB, appears to be a Liam Lawson versus Yuki Tsunoda head-to-head to potentially replace Perez next year.

But a wildcard has just emerged, notwithstanding his current contract at McLaren through 2026 - the impressive young Australian Oscar Piastri.

Although title contenders Red Bull and McLaren are regularly trading psychological barbs at present, Dr Helmut Marko insists he has recently been in touch with Piastri's famous manager, Mark Webber.

The Red Bull advisor said of Webber, the former team driver: "Let's put it this way: Mark Webber is looking for an intensive dialogue."

Marko also insisted recently that Piastri may not be happy with his new de-facto 'number 2' role in support of his teammate Lando Norris' title charge.

When asked about Marko's comments in Mexico, 23-year-old Piastri immediately hit back: "I think we all know that Helmut says a lot of things in the press. As far as I'm aware there's no truth to it.

"I am very, very happy where I am. I'm definitely not leaving and I have another two years of contract. Let's say that Helmut's words can be taken as a compliment, but again, I am happy with everything at McLaren."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, thinks there could be some truth to the Piastri-to-Red Bull rumour.

"If I were Red Bull, I would also try to get Piastri," the German told Auto Bild. "He is not only a super talent, but also extremely tough.

"He will get even better in the future and the small disadvantages he still has compared to Norris will soon be gone.

"Also, Red Bull cannot rely on Verstappen still being in the team in 2026," Schumacher continued. "They have to be prepared for that. Piastri would be the ideal replacement.

"I am therefore very excited to see how McLaren will approach the Piastri issue in the future."

