Perez’s F1 Future Uncertain After Clashing with Lawson in Mexico
Oct.28 - Just when Sergio Perez needed a solid weekend at his home race to ease raging speculation about his future at Red Bull, he had a nightmare Mexican GP.
"He didn't have a good weekend," said team advisor Dr Helmut Marko. "The future is uncertain."
Perez even clashed on-track with Liam Lawson, the newcomer at Red Bull's sister team RB who is regarded as the lead candidate to replace Perez next year.
Lawson, 22, showed Perez the middle finger after their on-track stoush and contact. "Checo was also very angry with Lawson, so I think we need to sit down calmly and discuss this," said Marko.
"We know that Lawson is a hard racer, but he should not do this towards his teammates, but towards drivers from other teams. There should be more respect."
Perez, meanwhile, warned Lawson to watch his step as he enters the full-time Formula 1 world. Insisting that he has "no relationship" with the New Zealander, Perez insisted he will not "waste time" trying to speak with Lawson about it.
"I think the way he has come to Formula 1 shows that he doesn't have the right attitude for it," he said. "He needs to be a bit more humble."
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher advised Perez to ease his fury.
"Take a tequila shot or two and get a good night's sleep," he smiled. "What we see is a typical sign of someone who is totally unsettled and doesn't know what to do anymore."
Perez's father Antonio, however, sounds totally unworried about his son's future - even if a comment about Marko sounded like sarcasm.
"Dr Marko is the very best boss," Perez senior told Sky Deutschland. "If Checo adopts Dr Marko's positive mentality, he can become world champion."
Antonio Perez Garibay continued: "For me, Checo is a future world champion because he will be racing in Formula 1 for at least another ten years."
When told about Perez senior's comments, 81-year-old Marko smiled: "I appreciate his optimism."
As for Perez himself, the Red Bull team advisor said: "He complained on the radio about his brake problems. At least that's what I heard.
"We have to see what exactly was going on, but unfortunately the recovery that we all expected from Checo did not happen."
Marko was also unhappy with Lawson's RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
"Tsunoda is still too unstable," he said. "Yuki already had a spin in Austin and now he is crashing the car. We thought he was a bit more stable now, but apparently you can tell that the pressure is coming from Lawson.
"It's amazing how everything can change in seven days."
Checo's father's comment "Checo is a future world champion because he will be racing in Formula 1 for at least another ten years." is obviously delusional. The whole world can see Checo isn't up to the task for which he is paid so handsomely, except Antonio Perez Garibay. One day he will wake from his dream!
Checo has as much chance of being an F1 world champion as Dame Edna Everage! Checo's time has expired owing to his lack of results in one of the most competitive cars out there!
Checo should just do himself & his family a favor & quit with immediate effect or after the season at the latest as he's clear lost on everything from consistent performances to clean racing ability & even the mere joy of driving.
Calling Lawson an idiot was especially low as he was solely to blame for forcing him off track & giving him too little space at T5 to avoid contact.
Lawson raced him hardly simply to prove a point concerning a 2025 promotion.
Give that Red Bull car to Kevin Magnussen for the last 3 (or even 4) races. He is on good form, he doesn't have a contract for 2025 and Haas will immediately replace him with Bearman. Perez could replace Lawson in RB, for that 3 or 4 races, to see if his form is back and then can be paid for his 2025 services and get dropped. F1 is harsh sometimes but that's life. You get what you deserve.
Does Red Bull have two teams or one team and four cars and drivers? Isn’t any of that against the rules?
