Reports say Herta turned down Cadillac's reserve offer, but Perez would still keep him close. He also backs Bottas, saying experience outweighed promoting the American.

Sergio Perez believes Colton Herta should remain involved with Cadillac in 2027, despite growing reports that the disappointed American has rejected an offer to become the team's reserve driver.

Herta's Formula 1 ambitions suffered a major setback when Cadillac confirmed Valtteri Bottas would remain alongside Perez next season, despite the extensive testing program designed to prepare the former IndyCar star for a race seat.

The 26-year-old subsequently ended his disappointing Formula 2 campaign two rounds early, with Hitech replacing him with Roman Bilinski for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Reports now suggest Herta has turned down Cadillac's reserve offer, potentially signalling the end of his involvement with the American F1 project.

However, Perez admitted in Qatar that he was unaware of the latest developments.

"I think he was doing a good job for the team as test driver," Perez said when asked whether Herta should stay.

"Just now that he has a little bit more experience with Formula 1, I think it will make sense, but I don't know the details in that regard."

Perez also strongly supported Cadillac's decision to retain Bottas, insisting the team's need for experience outweighed the attraction of promoting Herta.

"I think Valtteri is very experienced. He's a proven, fast driver," the Mexican said.

"I don't think there were any better options out there, and I think it was definitely the right decision to keep him."

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss previously admitted Herta was deeply disappointed by the decision, but insisted the door remained open for a potential race seat in 2028.

Neither Cadillac nor Herta has publicly confirmed that the reserve offer has been rejected.

Cadillac 2027: the facts 2027 line-up Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas Colton Herta 26, ended his F2 season two rounds early F2 replacement Roman Bilinski at Hitech for Qatar and Abu Dhabi Reserve offer Reportedly rejected, not confirmed Towriss Door open for a possible 2028 race seat

Related: Herta quits F2 early as Cadillac reserve question lingers

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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