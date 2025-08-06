Perez to Alpine? Rumours Swirl as Colapinto Struggles

Aug.6 - Flavio Briatore is seriously eyeing alternatives to Franco Colapinto, as pressure builds on the young Argentine to justify his high-profile move to Alpine.

Colapinto, 21, was brought in from Williams on loan in a surprise and lucrative deal orchestrated by Alpine advisor Briatore, who replaced long-time reserve Jack Doohan and paid a steep loan price for the move.

But so far, Colapinto has failed to impress - triggering rumours of a driver change for 2026 or even earlier.

"Briatore continues to view Colapinto critically," Sport1's Ralf Bach said on f1-insider's YouTube channel. "And anyone who knows Briatore knows he already has different ideas about the future."

Bach believes a new Alpine plan may already be in motion.

"I don't think it's a secret Briatore has spoken with Bottas. But I also believe Perez shouldn't be underestimated. He brings experience - and millions again thanks to Carlos Slim, who wants to bring him back to Formula 1."

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was dropped at the end of 2024 after an inconsistent season, but replacements Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have yet to outperform him. Although Perez, 35, has long been linked with Cadillac, sources now suggest that Valtteri Bottas has already secured that seat, leaving the door open for a surprise Alpine return.

"Briatore definitely sees a win-win situation if he gets Perez," Bach said. "And I wouldn't rule out that happening."

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle also expressed doubts about Colapinto's future.

"There's definite uncertainty beyond 2025," he said, with Briatore understood to also be a strong admirer of Paul Aron.

