Sergio Perez will not knock down talk of a $100 million Cadillac contract, insisting the team understands his level. It is understood to be the richest deal of his career.

Sergio Perez has stopped short of denying reports that his new three-year Cadillac contract is worth around $100 million.

The figure, reported around the Mexico and Interlagos paddocks, would make the Mexican one of Formula 1's five or six highest-paid drivers.

According to DAZN, Perez was asked about the scale of the deal and did little to knock down the speculation.

"I think that, in the end, Cadillac knows and understands the driver's level," he said.

"Anyone who truly understands Formula 1 knows the level at which I'm driving, and at which I've been driving for the last few years."

Perez's new agreement is understood to be the most lucrative contract of his career, exceeding what he earned during his Red Bull years.

He said Cadillac also understands his position and value as the team builds towards the next phase of its project.

"So, on one hand, I'm calm," the Mexican continued. "And on the other hand, Cadillac also fully understands the situation I'm in."

Perez's Cadillac deal Contract length Three years Reported value Around $100 million Pay ranking Top five or six in F1 (reported) Career context Richest deal of his career

Related: Fenway Sports Group reportedly in talks over Cadillac F1 stake

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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