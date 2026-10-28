Three hundred Grands Prix, and the 300th comes at home. Sergio Perez says he is not thinking about the exit.

Sergio Perez has played down recent hints that retirement may be approaching, insisting ahead of his home Mexican GP that he remains fully motivated.

The Cadillac driver admitted just before Austin that family considerations could influence how long he stays in Formula 1, particularly as his children get older.

Is Sergio Perez retiring from F1?

Speaking in Mexico City ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, which will be his 300th start, Perez sounded committed to continuing.

"When I'm no longer motivated, giving 100 percent, or when a driver comes along who's doing much better, then I'd say it's time," said the 36-year-old.

"Until that happens, I want to end my career in the most successful way possible."

What does it mean for Cadillac's 2027 line-up?

That suggests Perez is still planning to continue into 2027, despite renewed uncertainty about Cadillac's 2027 driver line-up.

Why is the Mexico City GP so special for Perez?

The Mexican said racing at home for his 300th start will be particularly significant.

"It's crazy to reach 300 races at home," he said. "It's going to be a special weekend."

Perez also said the affection of Mexican fans played a major role in his decision to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac.

"What I missed most was the fans, all the affection they give me," he said. "They are a fundamental part of my return."

Perez still believes in the Cadillac project

Despite Cadillac's difficult debut season, Perez says he remains invested in building the team.

"We want to establish Cadillac as one of the top teams in Formula 1," he said.

Fast Facts: Perez in Mexico Milestone 300th Grand Prix Venue Mexico City Team Cadillac Age 36 Plan Race on while motivated

Related: Perez hints retirement could come soon

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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