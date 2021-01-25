Perez looking forward to challenge mega-fast Verstappen this season

Jan.25 - Sergio Perez says he will discover Max Verstappen's true pace "after five races" this season.

The experienced Mexican, drafted onto the Red Bull driver lineup to replace struggling Alex Albon, agrees with his new boss Christian Horner that Verstappen is perhaps the best current driver in Formula 1.

"I think Max is one of the fastest, if not the fastest driver in F1 at the moment," Perez is quoted by De Telegraaf.

"It will be a big challenge and that's what makes it exciting. You can only compare yourself if you are in the same car so I'm looking forward to that," he added.

30-year-old Perez continued: "After five races I can tell you how fast Max really is, but I'm sure he is mega-fast and a mega-talented driver.

"I look forward to making sure I can get the most out of the car."

