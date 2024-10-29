Perez Future Remains Uncertain as Red Bull Weighs 2025 Decision

Oct.29 - Sergio Perez's future in Formula 1 is currently "open", Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admits.

Despite his signing of a new contract for 2025, the Mexican's race seat has remained in doubt for much of the current season.

Perez, 34, hit a new low with an abysmal grand prix weekend at home last Sunday, but he also spent the weekend fending off suggestions he will be pushed out of Formula 1 at the end of the season.

"No, not at all," Perez told Sky Deutschland. "I will be here next year to continue to fight for victory."

However, he is clearly in competition with RB newcomer Liam Lawson for his 2025 race cockpit - even clashing with the young New Zealander on Sunday.

Marko was actually upset with Lawson that the 22-year-old gave Perez 'the finger' out on track.

"I shouldn't have done that and I apologise for it," Lawson now says.

"He had nothing better to do than block me for half a lap, trying to ruin my race - that's why I was angry," he added. "But that's no excuse. It's not who I am and I shouldn't have done something like that."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, thinks Red Bull should put Perez out of his misery - immediately.

"Red Bull will make a decision after this weekend," he said. "There's just no point anymore - not for either side. The poor guy is under so much pressure. There's no more joy on his face. This is supposed to be fun.

"But above all, financially, this is a disaster for the team. Next year he won't drive a single metre in the car anyway," Schumacher added. "I'm pretty sure of that. I don't even think he'll finish the season.

"If they want to do something about Ferrari in the constructors' championship, they'll have to do it quickly."

Marko, however, said he won't condemn Perez for his poor race pace on Sunday because he had "massive" damage to his floor. "What he showed was not relevant because his car was no longer at the standard it should be at."

But when asked about Perez's future at Red Bull, the Austrian answered with a single word: "Open."

