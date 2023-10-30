Perez Emerges as a Strong Contender for Sauber-Audi Partnership

Oct.30 - A new name has emerged in connection with the future Sauber-Audi collaboration - Sergio Perez.

Already in recent days and months, several names have been linked with the 2026 works project, with rumours suggesting Sauber may sign them for 2025 in preparation for Audi entering Formula 1 the following season.

Among those names are Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz and others. But Sauber 'team representative' Alessandro Alunni Bravi admits he also has another name on the list.

When asked by the Mexican sports newspaper Record about Perez, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation despite his 2024 Red Bull contract, Bravi said: "He is one of the top drivers.

"He is an option and if it were up to me I would bring him to the team tomorrow."

Actually, Sauber - still known as Alfa Romeo - has opted for continuity for 2024 by re-signing both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

But Bravi said of Perez: "He is strong and an option, but we should not rule anyone out."

Perez, now 33, actually started his F1 career with the Hinwil-based team well over a decade ago, powered by a raft of Mexican sponsors including Telmex.

"For me, there is clear growth in Mexican motorsport," Bravi continued. "You have karting, events here at Hermanos Rodriguez (circuit), in Puebla, good sponsors like Telmex and of course Sergio Perez, who is now a hero who inspires."

