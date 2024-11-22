Perez Condemns Father's Remarks Amid Las Vegas F1 Weekend Insights

Nov.22 - Sergio Perez has distanced himself from his father's comments about former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

In a tirade against the Red Bull driver's critics, Mexican politician Antonio Perez Garibay aimed fire at German pundit Schumacher - mocking his newly-announced sexuality and wondering if he is a "journalist, a woman or a man".

49-year-old Schumacher, however, responded by declaring that he also would defend his own son "100 percent" and putting the outburst down to "emotions" and "style".

But in a rare move for Perez, the driver said in Las Vegas on Wednesday: "I don't agree with any of my father's comments.

"My father made a mistake and I don't share any of his views. But ultimately I can't control what he says. I can only answer for my words.

"I think the only thing that matters in sport is what happens on the track. We have to be an example to the rest of the world," the 34-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Perez admitted he is relieved that he will finally have a 2024 Red Bull car that is fully up to the specification enjoyed by teammate Max Verstappen.

"As far as I know, this weekend I will be driving the same car that Max has had in the last races," he revealed. "This gives me optimism and confidence that everything will go well this time."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: